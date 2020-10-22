IRBAĦ: Celebrate 200 Years Of Johnnie Walker In Style By Answering These Super Simple Questions

History is told from the pages of a book, from a professor in a lecture theatre or a documentary on local tv – but it’s enjoyed best over a glass of whisky. One of the world’s most renowned and reputable whisky brands is celebrating 200 years in the business and it wants to share the experience by giving you a chance to win three bottles of its delectable range. But first, we’ll need to take a journey back before the founding of its liquor empire and to its humble beginnings in 1820 Scotland.

And you’ll need to answer some questions too. Johnnie Walker has come a long way since its inception in a Kilmarnock grocery store when young John Walker, who had no time to grieve for his late father, decided that the inconsistent standard of commonly-found single malt whisky didn’t quite cut it and began mixing and brewing his own blend of fine liquor. From there, the Johnnie Walker brand grew and when he passed away in 1857, he left behind a small business empire for his son, Alexander, who entered the business at the peak of the Industrial Revolution. From a local farmer’s favourite to a national icon, the Walker family quickly began exporting its premium standard of whisky across railway routes to the four corners of the world.

In 1867, the world got its very first Johnnie Walker’s commercial blend, the Old Highland Whisky, as well as a new bottle design cut squarely for better packaging and distribution. We also got the iconic Johnnie Walker label, titled at 20 degrees which would later sport the striding man logo we’ve all come to know and love.

It was the year 1889 when Alexander felt it was time to pass on the Johnnie Walker business to his sons, Alexander II and George, the former an accomplished blender, the latter an accomplished businessman, who together released the range of whisky we still drink today. Johnnie Walker Red Label and Johnnie Walker Black Label were thus born.

The whisky was exported in droves to 120 countries around the world and by the end of the 20th century, there was a new addition to the family, a finer blend after almost 200 years, the Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Johnnie Walker continues to grow today with the addition of John Walker Gold Label which has become the go-to alcoholic beverage for cultures across the globe.

Including Malta, which is why the premium brand is offering two of you the chance to win three variants of their blend… as well as some merch too. All you need to do is answer the following questions, based on the history you’ve just read, for a chance to win. WIN: Johnnie Walker is offering a participant the chance to win three variants of its whisky blend – just answer the simple questions below and one winner will be picked at random.