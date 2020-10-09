This iGaming Company Reveals Some Of The Most Popular Games In Malta

Despite officially opening its doors to Malta just a couple of months’ ago, international iGaming company Lottoland seems to have garnered quite the following already – and it’s pretty easy to see why. From slots and lotteries to scratchcards and sports betting, Lottoland boasts a quasi-limitless range of games you can play. Having said that, today we’re revealing some of the most played games in Malta. Here we go!

EuroMillions This should really come as no surprise – it is Europe’s biggest lottery after all. EuroMillions draws take place twice a week on Tuesday and Friday, and a single bet could see you winning a crazy jackpot! Price: €3 per line Rollover up to: €250,000,000

Sports Betting With most European sports leagues returning after a short hiatus, Sports Betting is already making waves with Maltese crowds. It also seems like Maltese players are pretty keen on placing bets in play, that is after the match starts – interesting! Price: Minimum of €0.50 per bets slip Max Prize: €100,000 Book of Dead

This ancient Egypt-themed slots game has proved to be quite the hit with Maltese players. Not only will Book of Dead prove to be an exciting adventure, but it will also put you in with the chance of winning €250,000 in a single spin (tal-Piramidi). Price: Minimum of €0.01 per spin Max Win: €250,000 per spin

Win a Porsche Scratchcard As if winning €25,000 wasn’t enough, these scratchcards will put you in with the chance of winning a Porsche 911 (worth €100,000) – crazy, right? But the prizes don’t end there; this game also has a Ferrari 488, Lamborghini Huracan, and a full-kitted Range Rover up for grabs! Price: €5 per scratch card Prize: Porsche 911 Carrera worth €100,000 + €25,000 cash Monopoly Live

The board game we all know and love is now on Lottoland – and this time you can play it with real money. This version of Monopoly not only features 3D bonus rounds and augmented reality, has this classic property caper ever been so exciting? Price: Minimum of €0.10 per spin Max Prize: €500,000

Roulette Looks like the Maltese like to take their chances against live dealers, ‘cause Roulette is easily Lottoland’s most popular table game. All you need to do is place your chips on your favourite numbers from 0 to 36. Price: Minimum of €0.10 per spin Max Bet: €50,000 per spin

Cash4Life Now this might sound a bit far-fetched, but we promise you it’s all real. As its name suggests, Cash4Life will put you in with the chance of winning €1,000 every single day for the rest of your life. The second prize is €1,000 a month for life – not bad, right? Price: €2.50 per line Main prize: €1000 every day for life (no cap) Fruit Blast

If video slots aren’t your cup of tea, Fruit Blast is the perfect game for you. This game takes your conventional slots game and amps it up with a Candy Crush-esque interface. Are you ready to tap your way through a cocktail of winning combinations? Price: Minimum bet of €0.60 per round Max Win: €100,000 per round

Raid the piggy bank Got some spare change lying around? Try your luck at a quick game of Raid the Piggy Bank and you can be in with the chance of winning a whopping €2,500. All you need to do is match three numbers on this super scratched. Price: €0.25 Max Prize: €2,500

Jackpot Overdrive Want to win big? Check out Lottoland’s Jackpot Overdrive suite of slots and you can win even bigger prizes. Just one spin could win you any of three huge progressive jackpots! Price: €0.20 Max Prize: Unlimited KeNow

With draws happening every four minutes from 5.34am to 22.54am, KeNow is probably the fastest way of becoming a millionaire. In less than 4 minutes, this game can win you a crazy €1 million. That’s 15 chances to win €1 million every hour! Price: €1 Max Prize: €1,000,000

Extremely Hot The classic fruit machine we all know and love is finally available digitally on Lottoland’s website. Simply spin the fruit reels and find your red-hot winning combinations! Price: €0.15 Max Prize: €100,000

Deal or no Deal One of the world’s most popular gameshows is finally playable from the comfort of your own home. Take on the banker in this exciting game and win up to €900,000. Price: Minimum bet of €0.10 Max Prize: €900,000 Blackjack

Get back to casino basics with a classic game of Blackjack and try your luck in getting as close to the number 21 as possible. Lottoland’s rendition of this much-loved game includes a live-dealer and big jackpot variations. Price: Minimum bet of €0.50 Max Bet: €5000

PowerBall This crazy lottery is responsible for more record-high payouts than any other lottery in the world. Think we’re bluffing? Some of PowerBall’s jackpots have exceeded €1 billion! No wonder it’s so popular in Malta. Price: €3.50 Max Prize: Unlimited