Someone In Malta Could Win Up To €1 Billion In Jackpots This Halloween
It’s Halloween weekend is just around the corner, and with all the sweet treats and costumes you’ll be getting your hands on, we have no doubt that you could all benefit from a bit of extra cash!
There are four major jackpots going down this weekend, with some great offers running on each – giving you a chance to win a scary amount of cash! Bow down, witches!
Best of all, Lottoland has lined up four very special tricks and treats for you to make the most of this Halloween weekend – check them out below!
Friday at 21:00 – EuroMillions top prize: €130,000,000
The Trick: Get three chances for the price of one.
Lottoland already offers the cheapest price per EuroMillions line in Malta. This offer gives all new customers three lines for €3. Click here to claim this offer.
Saturday at 05:00 – US MegaMillions top prize €389,000,000
The Trick: Everyone who participates in this Lottoland draw gets a jackpot boost.
It’s the usual price of €3.50 per line but with a bigger, fatter top prize. Click here to pick your numbers.
Sunday at 04:00 – US Powerball top prize at €367,000,00
The Trick: All new customers get a massive discount.
Rather than paying the usual €3.50 per line, Lottoland have chopped the price down to an amazing 0.99c. Click here to take this offer.
Sunday at 19:00 – World Millions top prize at €100,000,000
The Trick: There are no duplicate tickets on WorldMillions.
This means you’ll never have to share a jackpot! For any given number, one person can buy a full ticket, two people half a ticket or even 10 people getting a tenth of a ticket, and so on. Click here to get in on this offer.
You are still in time to make this a fang-tastic year! Take advantage of these great deals and best of luck!