Kickstart Your Career With This One-Year Programme At One Of Malta’s Biggest Gaming Companies

Some of us thrive on challenges. Some of us love to take the initiative. Some of us are born leaders. And then there are those who are all three. LeoVegas are looking for eight data-driven, aspiring individuals to be the lantern to their lighthouse. Bearing the moniker of the ‘King of Casino’, the Swedish iGaming company has adopted the mantra of striving to provide the ultimate gaming experience, while aiming to hone each of their employees into potential leaders. Now, LeoVegas is looking for the brightest minds to fill their in-demand Aspiring Data Leader (ADL) role. And they’ve got a whole new and exciting programme planned out to take you there!

The Lantern Programme is a 12-month leadership development programme designed for their ADL understudies and tailored specifically to imbue them with a set of key skills, knowledge and ability to become the future leaders of the company. “The Lantern Programme is designed to assist our Aspiring Data Leaders in becoming more data-driven, by giving them professional training and mentorship in key areas such as iGaming, Analytics, and Management,” project manager Kylie Agius explained. “Through the Lantern Programme, LeoVegas is committing to invest in its employees and providing them with an exciting and challenging career progression within the company.” Everything from extensive iGaming training to team building and leadership skills will be worked on throughout the year-long program and the best thing is that you’ll get hands-on experience doing so.

Not only will you be learning new skills but you’ll be putting them to practice too as you work alongside a team of Business Analysts to contribute to LeoVegas’ continued success. But before you get thrown in the deep end, you need some armbands first. Those looking to advance their career in the Lantern Programme need a minimum of one year of relevant work experience working with data, but it’s more about being the right person than anything else. The right person can be you. Whether it be in the form of a business degree, a strong aptitude for collecting data or experience with Google Analytics, Python or SQL, or a combination of all, the programme attracts people from all education and backgrounds… As long as they have what it takes to become the lantern for the company, because it’s all about leading from day one. Pursuing a career in data has never been more exciting. In addition to a fast-paced and intense work environment, LeoVegas also offers some incredible perks and benefits to keep you happy and healthy, including a gym allowance, complimentary breakfast and lunch once a week, health insurance and a lush and tropical-looking office environment.