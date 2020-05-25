Invest In Yourself: Get Qualified In Malta And Get A Whopping 70% Of Course Fees Back

Now more than ever, arming yourself with the necessary skills to land that promotion or get even more efficient (and proficient) at work has taken on a whole new level of importance. Luckily, there’s an easy way to do all this… and benefit from some very attractive refunds.

LEAD Training Services is rolling out a series of MQF Level Rated Courses Accredited by the National Commission For Further and Higher Education (NCFHE). These three-month long accredited courses made up of weekly live webinars will commence in June and are squarely aimed at helping your self-growth on both a professional and personal level.

From certificates in Anti-Money Laundering & Terrorism Funding to Awards in HR & People Management, there really is something for everyone, and you can check out the full list of courses starting in June here.

With a team of tutors which is second to none and a well-planned and spread out timetable that’ll make sure you find the right work-life balance, LEAD’s courses are more than just accredited.

NCFHE accreditation means you’ll benefit from meticulously developed courses by experts, and an assessment at the end will also give you the opportunity to fully measure the experience’s effectiveness.

And at the end of the day, you can rest even more comfortably with the knowledge that your certification is recognised not only in Malta, but all across the European Union through the ECTS credits acquired upon successful completion of the course.

