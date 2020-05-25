Invest In Yourself: Get Qualified In Malta And Get A Whopping 70% Of Course Fees Back
Now more than ever, arming yourself with the necessary skills to land that promotion or get even more efficient (and proficient) at work has taken on a whole new level of importance. Luckily, there’s an easy way to do all this… and benefit from some very attractive refunds.
LEAD Training Services is rolling out a series of MQF Level Rated Courses Accredited by the National Commission For Further and Higher Education (NCFHE). These three-month long accredited courses made up of weekly live webinars will commence in June and are squarely aimed at helping your self-growth on both a professional and personal level.
From certificates in Anti-Money Laundering & Terrorism Funding to Awards in HR & People Management, there really is something for everyone, and you can check out the full list of courses starting in June here.
With a team of tutors which is second to none and a well-planned and spread out timetable that’ll make sure you find the right work-life balance, LEAD’s courses are more than just accredited.
NCFHE accreditation means you’ll benefit from meticulously developed courses by experts, and an assessment at the end will also give you the opportunity to fully measure the experience’s effectiveness.
And at the end of the day, you can rest even more comfortably with the knowledge that your certification is recognised not only in Malta, but all across the European Union through the ECTS credits acquired upon successful completion of the course.
But what’s so special about LEAD’s online training?
First off, the live sessions make use of state-of-the-art webinar studio setups with high-end visual and audio equipments. In other words, before everything has even started, you can put your mind at ease that this is going to be one high-quality transmission.
Secondly, there’s also the awesome feature of interactivity which will put chat, audio and video at your disposition, eliminating any one-way awkardness with your trainer. But that’s not all; students can also be split in working groups for case study discussions, effectively bringing a virtual classroom to your home.
But it’s not just about what happens during the sessions: all the presentations and training resources used are made available to download later, through a secure online resource page. And yes, that also includes the actual live session, which is recorded and made available for future reference.
Add a technical support officer on standby throughout the live session just in case you meet a technical issue throughout the transmission, and you’re looking at one very special webinar.
To sweeten the deal, LEAD is temporarily waiving its payment plans’ €50 processing fees… and that’s not even mentioning the 70% refund you could get through Government Grants!
That’s right, in order to incentivise students to invest in their professional development – even during this tough time – LEAD is urging everyone to make us of their direct, interest-free Flexi Payment Plans.
Instalments are flexible and each application is considered on a case-by-case basis.
But above all that, students even have the opportunity to get 70% of their fees back through the Get Qualified scheme. Experts in the Investing In Skills and Training Pay schemes, LEAD will help you, whether you are a student or a sponsoring company, to get the most out of the applicable funding scheme.
So if you’re interested in one of LEAD’s many upcoming courses and webinars, call now on +356 2546 6088 or drop them a line on info@leadtraining.com.mt, and get ready to take your vital skillset to the next level.