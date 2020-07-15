From Eurovision To X Factor: Go Behind The Scenes With One Of Malta’s Most Creative Hair Stylists
You might not know her name, but you sure as hell have seen her work.
Lauran-Lynn Borg Calleja is a Maltese hairstylist that has worked on some of the island’s most popular artistic projects. She’s been one of the key players behind the beauty for Maltese icons that have appeared anywhere from music videos and X factor to advertisements and Eurovision.
Easily one of Malta’s biggest names in the hairstyling industry, Lauran Lynn is practically Malta’s go-to stylist for the stars – and with reason.
Having said that, here are some of our favourite looks that Lauran-Lynn has served up:
1. Michaela’s Chameleon music video
Michaela might have left us stunned with her powerful vocals, but Lauran-Lynn amazed us with her quirky and colourful hairstyles.
2. Destiny’s All Of My Love music video
We were all hella disappointed that Destiny couldn’t make it to this year’s Eurovision (damn you COVID), but hey, at least she still got that amazing hairdo.
3. X Factor Malta seasons one & two
X Factor might be no more, but if there’s one thing from the show that’s gonna stay in our hearts, it’s the amazing and over-the-top hairstyles that blessed our screens. Lauran-Lynn, with the help of Head of Hairstylist Marielle Calleja created the looks for the star-studded team.
4. Jennifer Dimech’s beauty shots
This is quite practically a case of the best of both worlds. You’ve got Jennifer – one of Malta’s biggest make-up connoisseurs – getting her hair styled by Lauran-Lynn – one of Malta’s best hairstylists. Their two worlds are colliding and we’re living for it.
5. The Crowns Music Video “We’re Gonna”
Check out the music video here.
All these pictures got you craving your next makeover?
