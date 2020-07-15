From Eurovision To X Factor: Go Behind The Scenes With One Of Malta’s Most Creative Hair Stylists

You might not know her name, but you sure as hell have seen her work.

Lauran-Lynn Borg Calleja is a Maltese hairstylist that has worked on some of the island’s most popular artistic projects. She’s been one of the key players behind the beauty for Maltese icons that have appeared anywhere from music videos and X factor to advertisements and Eurovision.

Easily one of Malta’s biggest names in the hairstyling industry, Lauran Lynn is practically Malta’s go-to stylist for the stars – and with reason.

Having said that, here are some of our favourite looks that Lauran-Lynn has served up: