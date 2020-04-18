This 105-Year-Old Laundry Service Forms A Unique Part Of Malta’s History… And It’s Only Getting Started

A whole lot can happen in a hundred years. In the last century alone, we went from being introduced to cars and planes, to going through two World Wars, to putting a man on the moon, to being instantly connected to practically every single person and company on the planet. But while most things have drastically changed, some of the best services around have remained.

105 years ago, in a very different Malta that was years away from even getting a national anthem, one of today’s most recognisable brands was born. And it all started with a man called John Attard Portughes.

In 1915, John set up one of the first commercial laundry service providers on the island.

While initially rendering services to the general public, it didn’t take long for the company to focus its operations on the massive task at hand; assisting with the cleaning of the English Army, Navy and Air Force’s linen and uniforms. At the time, most of the cleaning was done by hand, and there was a lot of cleaning to be done amid a World War.

Portughes has been a family-run business from the very beginning with a wide-range of clientele. At one point, it even assisted the British Royal Family!