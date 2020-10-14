WATCH: This Free Maltese Website Will Help You With Whatever’s On Your Mind

It’s been a tough year for most people. The pandemic has shaken up virtually every facet of life – and while it affects us on varying levels, it’s never a bad decision to get a professional third perspective on whatever life is throwing your way at the moment. This is where Kellimni comes in. It’s a free online service for anyone in Malta and Gozo that feels the need to reach out for professional, emotional support. Kellimni.com is the only service that allows people to speak their mind to professionals instantly – without the need to book and wait for an appointment. Their smart, instant messaging and chat service means you can get whatever is on your mind off whenever you need it. All their services are private, available around the clock, confidential and anonymous if you don’t wish to share your identity.

Why use Kellimni? In 2020, it’s due time we dispel the idea that you need to reach rock bottom before seeking professional help. You wouldn’t wait until your car dies to take it to the mechanic, so why are using that logic for your mental health? Mental health experts in Malta have warned about a lack of national streamlined services. Mental health is further exasperated while the country focuses on fighting the physical illness of COVID-19.

But the pandemic shouldn’t mean that every other health service, including the ability to speak to a therapist, is left on a back burner. Earlier this year, a Richmond Foundation survey found that one in every 100 respondents thought about self-harm or suicide all the time. And out of the 1,064 respondents, nearly half felt that they lack the motivation to do anything most of the time and more than a quarter (26%) said they had no one to share their worries with. There is a clear issue here. Luckily, Kellimni’s on-demand service fills the present gaps in our national system, whenever you need it.



No issue is too small to talk about at Kellimni. Whether you’re grieving, doubting something, want to learn how to cope with certain feelings or just feel stuck in a rut, reaching out could make you feel a little less alone. And if you just want a pool of information to answer questions on all our minds at some point or another, take a dive into their sleek, informative website. Head over there and hover over the ‘Inform Yourself’ tab and read whatever tickles your fancy. It’s divided into four major sections, covering topics on dealing with yourself, those around you and your environment. It’s a wealth of useful advice, from dealing with bullying, self-hatred, grief, love, sex, sexuality, eating disorders, mental illnesses, stress and much more.

And in 2020, Kellimni are offering 10-12 free online therapy sessions for its users. That’s 10-12 professional therapy sessions to make you feel better, at no fee whatsoever. Amazing! You can self-refer to the service by sending an email expressing your interest and filling in a short intake questionnaire. Afterwards, you’ll fill in a client contract and are assigned to a particular counsellor or therapist, according to your presenting issues. Another great thing about Kellimni is that it was selected as one of Europe’s Social Innovation projects of 2020. Who uses Kellimni? Thousands of people found help through this local service. In just 2020 alone, 7,487 individuals used Kellimni, mostly through online messaging, while around 150 had regular, online counselling sessions. Out of these thousands of users, the vast majority are women (59%). While this is not too surprising, it shows that stereotypes about expressing emotions are still stigmatised for men, which is very concerning.

What do people talk about? According to their statistics, more than half the most common issues discussed where psycho-mental issues, peer relationships, family relationships, physical health and healthcare. More specifically, anger and sadness was the most prevalent reason why people turned to Kellimni. Depression was also a common reason, but questions on identity and self-purpose as well as boredom were also common topics.