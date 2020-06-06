WIN: Malta’s Construction Industry Is In Dire Need Of Reform And Here’s What The Kamra Tal-Periti Are Proposing

Malta’s construction industry is in dire need of reform and the Kamra tal-Periti is stepping in to propose some much-needed alignment, responsibility and accountability in the sector. With countless illegalities and poor on-site attitude to health and safety, as well as a growing number of injuries and deaths, the industry is calling for new regulations. And with little effective action from the government over the past two decades, the Chamber decided it could no longer wait and took the matter into its own hands. In a long list of exciting proposals, the Chamber is looking to bring the local industry in line with international modern practices and standards, making safety and sustainability the foundations of the industry moving forward. With Kaxxaturi’s Jon Mallia breaking them down in a ten minute take down, it’s time to test yourselves on what they’re looking to do.

So what are the main proposals? Many of Malta’s construction laws are seriously outdated, with some regulations dating back to the cholera epidemic of the 19th century. Essentially, the Chamber is calling for the introduction of two new sets of distinct regulations, one to cover building design (aimed primarily at periti, engineers and other professional consultants) and another for construction (aimed primarily at contractors). Although intrinsically linked, there are clear differences between the two. While the first set of regulations will cover the design of the buildings themselves and will stipulate various parameters that will guide the quality of the final product, the second would ensure that the works themselves are carried out safely and with minimal inconvenience to neighbours. However, with large legal loopholes in the industry becoming the norm despite the construction boom, the Chamber believes that the changes will only be effective if they are administered under one legislative and administrative umbrella. In 2018, Government announced its intention to set up a new Building and Construction Authority, which will bring together various fragmented pieces of legislation, bodies, and departments that regulate the building and construction industry, hopefully clearing up the serious issues in the sector. The Chamber fully backed this proposal, which is in fact in line with its own proposals for the sector. You can take a full look at them over here.

And what about contractors? Contractors are often criticised for being unregulated cowboys in the industry. And while that’s certainly not true of the entire industry, the Chamber believes that giving them clear responsibilities on construction sites will mitigate various issues faced in the current framework. As per the proposal, contractors will be exclusively responsible for the site, including those temporary works required to render the site safe. Contractors will need to get trained, licensed, classified and registered before being allowed to work on construction sites. Periti will be responsible for the design and construction information. They will focus their attention on ensuring that building regulations are being adhered to, and that the design intent, both aesthetic and technical, is being achieved. In jobs of a certain scale and difficulty, independent engineering audits will need to be carried out. Building Construction Inspectors would ensure that building and construction regulation requirements are fulfilled. It doesn’t stop there. Once the project is completed, the contractor will need to declare to the Authority that the works were executed according to the design by certifying their work. This would include certification that the materials used meet the specifications set by the perit and other consultants, and that the work has been carried out in accordance with the approved design.

And that’s not all the Chamber is doing… The Chamber’s proposed reform doesn’t stop there and they’ve got a wider review of the industry in their sights. The Chamber insists on the need to look ahead, and question whether our current approach to planning and building requirements still makes sense. For example, do we really need to dig large holes in the ground, beneath 6m wide plots, to create homes for our cars, only to struggle to find an even bigger hole in the ground in which to dump the excavated rock? Should we not discourage plot-by-plot excavation and instead promote sustainable transportation modes? Would this not also make construction sites safer by discouraging deep excavations adjacent to existing buildings?

