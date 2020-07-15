WIN: House Pimping On A Budget This Lija Showroom Has Way More Than Just Bathrooms

Bathrooms the most sacred room in a household. They’re the beginning and end of every day and can dictate our moods depending on how well things go and flow. It’s also where some of our most important life decisions are made and for that reason alone it’s worth all the attention in the world. Josies Bathroom has all the essentials you need to pimp your bathroom game to perfection – tailored to a tea to suit your every liking.

The Lija showroom prides itself on providing a homeowner experience in addition to stellar bathroom furnishing and accessories. From stylish tiles to timeless bathrooms accessories, Josies Bathroom’s catalogue is the perfect pitch for anyone looking to refurbish not only their bathrooms but their home. And with new homeowners in mind, the showroom has made sure that it offers competitive prices so that you can begin your homeowner journey one tile at a time.

With 50 years of experience under their belt, Josies Bathroom has the tools and team to guide you all the way and thus have put together three offers for complete bathroom packages to get you started.

Offer A 30 square metres of tiles (serie One / Atlantis), Complete toilet combined (elia), basin + half, pedestal (elia), bathtub mitta, mixer onis, connections € 750.00

Offer B 30 square metres of tiles (serie One / Atlantis), complete tiles combined (elia), basin + half pedestal (elia), 80 x 80 square tempered glass shower cubicle, 80 x 80 square shower tray, mixers onis. There is also the option of the same offer with a wall hung toilet. € 795.00

By the time you’re shopping here, you’re going to want to spend every waking moment in your new bathroom. And while you’re there you can pretty much pimp out the rest of your house too because Josies Bathroom is so much more. Being the experts in home decorum that they are, the showroom is stocked with everything you need to turn your house into a home; from tiling, heating, home accessories and custom furniture.