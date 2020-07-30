Dreamers, Developers And Disruptors: These Tech Career Opportunities Are Now Available in Malta

As time goes on, we’ve found better ways to handle our money through digital banking systems. Just take a second to think about how you spend your money today, whether it be Revolut or online checkouts… … and fintech is the invisible force that powers those essential daily transactions.

It comes as no surprise then that global fintech funding amounted to an incredible $135.7 billion in 2019, and the industry is just getting started. Although technology is advanced as it can be today, we’re only scratching the surface of its potential to improve business performance – and lives – from Europe to the developing world. And what’s the most exciting bit of it all? That the future of fintech isn’t being built by men in expensive suits behind bank vaults… It’s being built by this generation’s disruptors, dreamers and developers right here in sunny Malta.

Ixaris is recruiting the brightest minds to lead the future of the fintech world and here’s why you need to check them out. Fintech is a solid growth sector… and Ixaris is at the top! Ixaris is currently recruiting roles across several departments to help build the next generation of payment technology and joining might be the most important step in your career. Before Gmail, Facebook or YouTube existed — there was Ixaris Ixaris was founded in Malta in 2003 as a small team with big ambitions. From launching Europe’s first virtual cards to shaping the future of payments, innovation is in Ixaris’ DNA. Today, with over 80 employees spread over London and Malta, Ixaris has processed over €6 billion (that’s billion with a b!) in outbound payments for customers in over 50 countries.

Ixaris was also one of the very first players to enter the global fintech scene in the 2000s. While Ixaris has been around longer than most, its virtual card products still have the business world buzzing. In 2019, Ixaris became a member of the Tech Nation Future Fifty, the UK’s leading late-stage growth programme, which brings together the most successful tech companies to build a powerful technology network. (Previous members of this elite group include Skyscanner and Deliveroo!)

Despite its prominence in the London fintech scene, Ixaris remains rooted in Malta As a Principal Issuing Member of Visa and Mastercard, Ixaris is proud to be one of Malta’s top fintech companies. Ixaris has invested in Malta’s technology talent for over 17 years — and it’s not stopping now. Ixaris takes pride in being community centred, focusing its charitable efforts on community groups and events in Malta. Ixaris was also recently welcomed as a member by FinanceMalta. Ixaris has top tier benefits, including a wellness stipend for sports equipment and gym memberships, an allowance to encourage bicycle usage, full health and dental insurance coverage, and paid professional development. Plus, the entire Ixaris team has access to a 24/7 mental health support service.