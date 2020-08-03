QUIZ: Creative Or Commercial? Answer These Questions And We’ll Guess Your Ideal Course And Career Path In Malta

The working landscape is forever changing especially when you take into consideration the advancement of technology which opens opportunities for so many jobs that don’t exist yet. As a result, there’s no one definitive approach to getting started on a career path nowadays and one might find that different avenues work even better than the traditional university approach. MCAST offers a breath of fresh air when it comes to pursuing a career by offering a plethora of courses that are here to encourage you to pursue your dreams.

But if you don’t know where your future lies just yet, don’t worry, because Lovin Malta has developed a simple and fun quiz to give you a rough idea of where your future might lie.

Whether you’ve gained something from the quiz or you simply did it for fun, there’s something to be gained at MCAST for everyone. The higher education institution offers 190 different courses from entry-level and apprenticeships to Bachelor’s and Master’s. Their courses are also internationally recognised which means you can learn all the skills you need here and take your talent abroad. Bonus point: apprenticeships offer students an income whilst they study. Earn while you learn! And unlike traditional higher education formats, MCAST understands the importance of putting theory into practice, offering students the opportunity to learn outside the classroom.

In doing so, the institution prepares you for the world of employment both from a theoretical and practical standpoint. One core principle behind MCAST’s successful model is the fact that it is learner-centred, which means the student comes first. To this end, the institution offers career opportunities for everyone on its Malta and Gozo campus and ensures that your future is secured both in terms of education and wellbeing.