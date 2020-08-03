QUIZ: Creative Or Commercial? Answer These Questions And We’ll Guess Your Ideal Course And Career Path In Malta

د . إAEDSRر . س

The working landscape is forever changing especially when you take into consideration the advancement of technology which opens opportunities for so many jobs that don’t exist yet.

As a result, there’s no one definitive approach to getting started on a career path nowadays and one might find that different avenues work even better than the traditional university approach.

MCAST offers a breath of fresh air when it comes to pursuing a career by offering a plethora of courses that are here to encourage you to pursue your dreams.

But if you don’t know where your future lies just yet, don’t worry, because Lovin Malta has developed a simple and fun quiz to give you a rough idea of where your future might lie.

Whether you’ve gained something from the quiz or you simply did it for fun, there’s something to be gained at MCAST for everyone.

The higher education institution offers 190 different courses from entry-level and apprenticeships to Bachelor’s and Master’s. Their courses are also internationally recognised which means you can learn all the skills you need here and take your talent abroad. Bonus point: apprenticeships offer students an income whilst they study. Earn while you learn!

And unlike traditional higher education formats, MCAST understands the importance of putting theory into practice, offering students the opportunity to learn outside the classroom.

In doing so, the institution prepares you for the world of employment both from a theoretical and practical standpoint.

One core principle behind MCAST’s successful model is the fact that it is learner-centred, which means the student comes first. To this end, the institution offers career opportunities for everyone on its Malta and Gozo campus and ensures that your future is secured both in terms of education and wellbeing.

At MCAST, there’s something for everyone no matter what skill level you’re at or what career path you wish to pursue. The educational institution does more than provide opportunities for growth but nurtures you in the process, so that you reach your full potential.

A caring and vibrant campus
We believe that education is not simply a matter of qualifications and technical skills. We are committed to help you develop into responsible, enthusiastic adults with strong social values. Beyond the classroom, at MCAST you will be participating in sport, cultural and other fun activities that help you make new friends, gain confidence and improve your teamwork and communication skills. You will also have opportunities to join national and international competitions and events, as well as to gain invaluable experience through international student exchange programmes. If you are going through a difficult moment in life, we provide you with a wide range of personal care and support services.

A rewarding career
We don’t just prepare you for examinations. We collaborate with the leading industry players to give you hands-on training in the latest best practices and technologies. Get ready to roll up your sleeves and put what you learn in the classroom to practice in our workshops, laboratories and in real work settings, through placements and apprenticeships. Our ultimate goal is to give you the skills and experiences required to help you achieve the thriving career you are aspiring for.

The learning opportunities you require
Every year, we provide training opportunities to over 6,000 full-time students. New programmes are constantly added to our list of courses to give you more new training options to choose from. If you are determined to advance in your career, we have the right training programme for you.

