Malta Is Being Represented At ICE London To Show The World Why Our Island Is The Home Of Gaming Excellence

One of the biggest iGaming events of the year is around the corner and everyone from casinos, affiliates and vendors are going to be there. And yes, that also includes representatives from our very own bustling Malta! ICE London is pretty much the mecca of iGaming conferences and the go-to place for B2B industry experts. With over 35,000 iGaming professionals in attendance, ICE isn’t just about keeping up with the developments of the industry, it’s about making those industry connections and creating those 35,000 invaluable networking relationships to further grow your career and business. ICE is one of the big players in gaming, and GamingMalta will be there to showcase the iGaming eco-system within this Mediterranean Archipelago and why it is the future…

1. There’s so much opportunity to grow Malta is a hotspot for the iGaming industry and has been the location of countless gaming success stories, both on an individual and corporate level. Thanks to a bustling eco-system and other incentives, the iGaming Sector thrives on the island.

2. Malta understands gaming… and has systems set up to make it all efficient With decades of experience working with everyone from operators to consumers, the islands know what’s needed for gaming to thrive. While stringent, Malta’s licence is efficient and held in high regard throughout the EU. And with new licensing legislation having been passed in 2017, the islands are all set for the future of the iGaming industry.

3. An Amazing Career Path! The iGaming industry is where careers are made. Talent is in serious demand, from Customer Support Agents to Tech-Based Roles and C-Suite Appointments for Maltese & Expatriates alike.

4. Perks and benefits? Oh yeah, they’re here alright From daily lunches to Friday drinks, free gym memberships and even health insurance, iGaming companies offer more than just a 9-to-5 and treat their employees like family.

5. Massive events all year round Even beyond all the perks afforded to you, if you move to a boring country, it just won’t do no matter what. Thankfully, Malta doesn’t have that problem. Not by a long shot.With bustling party towns like Paceville, Gianpula and Uno serving up massive clubbing moments on a weekly basis (daily by summer), the islands are never too quiet or uneventful. And that’s without mentioning the long list of music festivals, village feasts, gigs and cultural events gracing Malta all throughout the year.Because the place to stay busy is the place to be.

6. Great weather, practically 24/7 Malta is known for its hot summers and mild winters, making it the perfect vacation spot all year round. With plenty of beaches to venture to when it’s hot and countless trails to hike when it’s cold, you’ll rarely find a day where you can’t enjoy the outdoors.

7. ‘Easy to commute’ is an understatement Malta is just 316 square kilometres, which means you can practically commute to any part of the island with ease. Getting to and from work has never been easier, trust me. With a dedicated public transport system and affordable taxis, the longest commute you’ll have from door to door will be half-an-hour, bliss.

8. A super multicultural environment that’ll never get boring The iGaming industry attracts individuals from all over the world, which means you’ll be immersed in a multicultural environment like never before. Not only that, but one of Malta’s official languages is English, so you’ll have no problem getting to know the locals and making your way around town. Also, if you’re new to the industry, the European Gaming Institute of Malta have teamed up with MCAST to provide accredited educational programmes in iGaming.