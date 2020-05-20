Over 1,300 Families Need Hospice Malta’s Support And You Can Help Them For Just €10 A Year

Despite the imminent danger felt due to the current health crisis, other patients of different needs still require care. Hospice Malta is a leading provider of palliative services within the Maltese community, offering patient-orientated support for those suffering from cancer, motor neuron disease, and end-of-life, cardiac, respiratory, renal and liver illnesses. Their multi-disciplinary team of professionals and volunteers provide this free-of-charge holistic care to around 1,300 families every year across the islands, and have been doing so for the past three decades. You, dear reader, can help support Hospice in their invaluable work by becoming a supporter and donating a minimum of just €10 a year. If you are frustrated at the inconveniences posed by this pandemic, spare a thought to those who were already struggling with serious health problems and who now have a fresh burden to deal with over and above. Hospice Malta can and does help these people out without charging them for their services. They now want to expand their services further but require help from the community and, while it may sound like a tired mantra, every little helps.

What do Hospice offer exactly? The NGO provides palliative care which aims to improve the quality of life of people suffering from serious and life-threatening conditions by focusing on the physical, psychosocial, and spiritual difficulties of the patients and their families. Types of care include home care, whereby members of the professional care team carry out sessions based on an individualised care plan with the patients at their own home; day therapy, where patients spend a whole morning carrying out activities at Hospice Malta’s premises, as well as hydrotherapy, which involves physical exercises at the pool. Hospice Malta takes a particularly pro-active stance in care, also catering for logistical issues such as providing transport to and from patient’s homes and loaning them equipment from walking sticks to fully motorised beds, depending on the patient’s needs, which allows them to live independently as much as possible. Hospice Malta is on hand to offer patients loved one’s bereavement support, individually and through support groups, a monthly memorial service and an annual remembrance event.

How will your donation help? Besides continuing the provision of their services, the NGO wants to take its palliative care a step further by setting up Malta’s first ever complex dedicated solely to hospice care: St Michael Hospice St Michael Hospice will be a state-of-the-art facility in Santa Venera for patients in need of palliative care services. Replacing what was once the Adelaide Cini Institute, the facility will be spread out over two floors and will house a day therapy and out-patient unit, an inpatient unit for short term stays, offices for the community teams, an education, training and research unit and a charity shop. The Complex will also incorporate a number of therapy rooms hosting individual and group psychology sessions, social work sessions, music and art therapy and a physiotherapy gym.

Renovation plans for St Michael Hospice

It will also include surrounding gardens covering 6,800 square metres, meaning p atients won’t only benefit from professional palliative care but will do so in a beautiful and peaceful environment. This new complex will certainly allow Hospice Malta to step up their game when offering palliative care, which will remain free of charge for people in Malta and Gozo who need it. However, to do this, they need your help Although works are already underway at St Michael Hospice, Hospice Malta needs more support from the public in order to complete this project that would provide such invaluable support to countless patients and their families.

Unfortunately, cancer affects one in every three persons. With growing numbers, Hospice Malta have long felt the need of a centre offering specialised palliative services and they will achieve this with the completion of St Michael Hospice.