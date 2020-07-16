All Aboard! From Buġibba To Blue Lagoon With A Cruise That Cares

A good day out on a boat in Malta can be spoiled by the copious amounts of plastic bottles that litter the sea, but there’s one boat cruise that’s committed to keeping the fun alive by doing its bit for the environment. It’s Plastic-Free July, which means extra attention to our consumption and use of plastic. However, for the Hornblower Cruise family, it’s just another day in their quest to keep Malta’s seas clean.

The highly anticipated boat cruise from Buġibba jetty to Blue Lagoon is known for showing a side of Malta only accessible by boat. Passengers are treated to a day of swimming at the iconic and breathtaking Blue Lagoon in Comino, but not before they make their way up Malta’s northern shoreline where they can admire and appreciate the beautiful rock formations that are the foundations of the island. The journey is topped off with an exclusive mooring spot at the Blue Lagoon, where passengers can enjoy the sun and sea undisturbed by other large boats while Captain Kevin gets to work… …by going on a hunt for those pesky plastic water bottles that have drifted into the sea.

And if you’re all about keeping our seas plastic-free, you can join in on the action! Those who are inspired enough to dip into the turquoise waters of the Blue Lagoon can join Captain Kev and help him fish out plastic in an effort to keep our beautiful seas in pristine condition.

And the Hornblower family is totally committed to keeping that way.

Two years ago, they invested over €2,000 to implement non-plastic and recycling measures on board so that their passengers always remain environmentally-conscious of what they’re doing with their waste. This way, plastic can stay on the boat and out of the water like it’s meant to be.

And taking care of the environment is just half the fun. The cruise tour is like being on a floating beach club, from upper deck sunbeds, swirling slides to the water, air-conditioned bars and cafeteria… and a strategically placed step ladder so you don’t get your hair wet!

Not only will you be having the time of your life, but you’ll do so knowing that you’re doing your part in Plastic-Free July. Operating since 1984, Hornblower Cruises knows the ins, outs and depths of Malta’s waters and is always ready for you to board for a day of fun under the sun.