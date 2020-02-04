From Obstacle Course Races To Motivational Speeches And Nutrition, A Brand New Fitness Community Is Making Its Rounds In Malta

Weekend warriors, seasoned athletes and everyone in-between, listen up. Malta’s fitness community is bringing everyone together to do what they do best; pushing their body to the limits. Hold The Fort is Malta’s latest Obstacle Race Course designed by Malta’s leading OCR Champion Ryan Mex, who conquered some of the world’s most thrilling races. Now, he’s using his experience to craft some of the best obstacles, right here in our own backyard…

Contestants will be faced with a mixture of both natural and man-made obstacles inspired by Malta’s marvelous history and the great knights that once inhabited this island. Expect a dynamic, multi-terrained, rollercoaster of a track that the couch potato can conquer but the seasoned athlete will still find challenging. This is going to be one hell of a race… and it’s made for you! HTF acknowledges that everyone is at different levels in their fitness game but that doesn’t make them less competitive than anyone else. That’s why they’re offering three different categories; The Elite, The Enthusiast and The Open, each catering to a specific niche of fitness enthusiasts. Those looking to break records will fit in nicely with The Elite. Others who want to challenge themselves and set some personal goals will thrive in The Enthusiasts. But if you’re in it for the fun, The Open is for you.

A networking session, included a panel discussion by local seasoned athletes & champions of OCR.

But above all that, HTF is also offering you the opportunity to join the island’s health and fitness community… because that’s what truly matters when the line is crossed and you’re looking for the next challenge. From offering nutritional advice and training tips before the big event in May 2020, HTF community wants you to be prepared as much as possible, no matter your skillset and no matter what fitness level you are at. Hold The Fort has even got the backing of nine top-tier athletes to lead the way Alan Curmi, Duncan Abdilla, Simona Skripkaite Ledesma, Neil Falzon, Tara Abdilla, Wojtek Stellmach, Yasmin McGahren, Clinton Schembri Francalanza and David Smith Cordina will all be present in this new fitness-focused community to make sure you’re well prepared for the latest, greatest OCR on the island… and then more!