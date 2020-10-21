Malta’s History Makes Its Way To Your Home With The Launch Of This Online Store
For a small country, Malta has a rich and vast history dating back millennia.
The country has origins in the neolithic era, acted as a crossroads for empires, a haven for a religious order, a military base for the world’s superpowers and neutral ground for the end of the Cold War.
And now you can own a piece of authentic Maltese history.
Heritage Malta has launched a new online shop where it has made available its vast collection of publications, journals and mementoes that reside in the island’s museums and sites accessible to the general public.
Moreover, Heritage Maltese is selling its rich collection at a super affordable price so that everyone from historians to the casual history lover can browse their goods and own a special piece of Maltese history.
And it’s also worth noting that all purchases come with free delivery to all locations in Malta and Gozo for the month of October. As from 2nd November free delivery will apply on orders of €20 or more.
“Help us preserve our cultural heritage in these difficult times whilst rewarding yourself and your loved ones with memorable and affordable gifts,” said Heritage Malta CEO Noel Zammit.
The online catalogue is truly breathtaking with an eclectic range of mementoes suited for everyone’s tastes.
Books, catalogues, exhibition papers, monologues, monographs and papers reveal the inner workings of our past through a detailed recollection of specific emotions, events and outcomes.
The online shop has a vast collection of books covering topics such as the history of modern art in Malta to the details of the legendary great siege of 1565.
And in light of the spooky season, you need to get this book titled Wicked Ghost Stories of Malta with nine anecdotal stories of ghosts and ghouls that haunt historical sites such as the National Museum of Natural History, Fort St Angelo, the Inquisitor’s Palace and Fort St Elmo.
There’s also the official bulletin of Heritage Malta, Tesserae, which is published twice a year and conveys the workings, thoughts and ideas of the organisation’s multidisciplinary professionals as they work to ensure a better future for our rich past.
Each issue features a balanced mix of contributions from the fields of archaeology, art, history, nature, heritage management and conservation.
And of course, there are the souvenirs inspired by the island’s illustrious heritage and museums. From t-shirts to ceramic mugs, coasters to bookmarks – everything can be found online.
For example, these souvenir coins depict iconic landscapes, sites and artefacts including the Ggantija Temples and the Sleeping Lady.
The online shop has special offers too which you don’t want to pass on – like a set of four hardback notebooks with motifs for just €10 – or a back-to-school notepad just in time for the new scholastic year.
This particular design is of a Blue Rock Trush on a dusty pink background…
With everything at an affordable price, it’s no wonder that the shop’s slogan is “Our Heritage, Your Gift”.
“I would like to thank the Heritage Malta employees who worked relentlessly to make this happen,” Zammit said about the in-house project.
Like Malta’s history, the online shop will continue to grow and expand as time goes on – just keep up to date to find out more!
