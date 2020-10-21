Malta’s History Makes Its Way To Your Home With The Launch Of This Online Store

For a small country, Malta has a rich and vast history dating back millennia.

The country has origins in the neolithic era, acted as a crossroads for empires, a haven for a religious order, a military base for the world’s superpowers and neutral ground for the end of the Cold War.

And now you can own a piece of authentic Maltese history.

Heritage Malta has launched a new online shop where it has made available its vast collection of publications, journals and mementoes that reside in the island’s museums and sites accessible to the general public.

Moreover, Heritage Maltese is selling its rich collection at a super affordable price so that everyone from historians to the casual history lover can browse their goods and own a special piece of Maltese history.

And it’s also worth noting that all purchases come with free delivery to all locations in Malta and Gozo for the month of October. As from 2nd November free delivery will apply on orders of €20 or more.

“Help us preserve our cultural heritage in these difficult times whilst rewarding yourself and your loved ones with memorable and affordable gifts,” said Heritage Malta CEO Noel Zammit.

The online catalogue is truly breathtaking with an eclectic range of mementoes suited for everyone’s tastes.

Books, catalogues, exhibition papers, monologues, monographs and papers reveal the inner workings of our past through a detailed recollection of specific emotions, events and outcomes.