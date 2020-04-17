Perfect Timing! Online Maltese Health Store Is Now Offering Immunity Boosters And Sanitising Products

If we’re learning anything in this pandemic, it’s that health is an invaluable resource for enjoying life. More than ever, people are reevaluating their habits and choices to protect themselves from getting sick. They’re washing hands more often, eating well and varied, and even appreciating exercise more now that we spend the majority of time indoors. In other words, it’s never been as essential to preserve your health and that of your loved ones. Luckily, this Maltese online store is your one-stop-shop for everything ethical, safe, natural and immunity-boosting. Indeed, TheHealthStore.com.mt has got you covered for keeping yourself protected in times when it matters the most. They’ve got everything from eco-conscious sanitising products to keep your homes safe and free from harsh chemicals to a range of natural food brands, including organic superfoods and dietary supplements. They even have vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free products to help keep your body in top shape to fight off sickness. Here are some must-have products for those who want to protect themselves and protect the earth.

Let’s start with our humble abodes. We’re also feeling grateful for our homes to keep us safe from sickness. However, even though staying indoors will help lower the risk of transmission, we still have to sanitise our spaces regularly. TheHealthStore has a whole section dedicated to keeping our shelters as clean and pristine as possible, without harming the planet or our health in the meantime. Check out their extensive range of ethical, hypoallergenic sanitisers by Bio-D including this bulk hand sanitiser. Not only are the cleaning products themselves environmentally friendly but the packaging is recyclable and the naturally derived ingredients leave no room for harmful chemicals. Plus, buying in bulk lets you say good riddance those single-use mini bottles.

Bio-D All Purpose Sanitiser

In fact, all their cleaning products are natural, safe and environmentally friendly, and range from surface sanitisers, antiseptic sprays and hand soaps. Plus, ALL their products are recyclable and free from harsh chemicals. Harness the power of the human immune system and check out NatraSan, an advanced, multi-purpose antiseptic and disinfectant.

Natrasan 500ml Antiseptic spray

Made with an active ingredient produced in immune systems called hypochlorous, it kills 99.9999% of germs on contact to disinfect most hard and soft surfaces. What’s more, it contains no harmful chemicals and can be used around eyes, ears and mouths. Next, treat your body like the temple it is Now that your home is protected, it’s time to protect our bodies. Their extensive range of organic and natural food brands have options that are gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian. They’ve got everything you need to level up your immunity, from superfoods to natural cough medicines and supplements, immunity-boosting probiotics and super honey like the intense, dark Jarrah Honey.

Naturals by Ogilvy’s Honey Raw Australian Jarrah Honey 20+ TA 240g

Pure, natural honey collected from the hives undergoes minimum processing and is cold extracted and lightly filtered. This preserves the natural beneficial qualities and ensures the honey keeps its natural goodness, protecting the natural enzymes, minerals, vitamins and anti-bacterial properties, as well as being rich in antioxidants. There are no chemicals, sugars or antibiotics added in the bottling of this honey, producing honey that is 100% pure active honey from Australia and New Zealand. Just what the doctor ordered!

Detox with these ionising pitchers that alkalise your water The future is here with the Alkanatur Pitcher, which improves water quality through its alkalizing power, increasing its antioxidant capacity to ensure your tap water is as clean as possible.

Alkanatur Drops – Pitcher Starter Pack

Or stock up on these super affordable superfoods for a perfect addition to your morning smoothies

Purasana's Spirulina powder and Moringa

And if protein shakes are more your thing, they’ve got you covered with these vegan protein powders Like this chocolate protein mix that is equal parts cruelty free and delicious.

Purasana Vegan protein mix pea/rice/pumpk/sunfl/hemp-coca