In A Rush And Need Groceries? Malta’s New Online Supermarket Promises To Deliver Within 24 Hours

Tens of thousands of people all around Malta have had to suddenly shift their grocery shopping experience online as life continues indoors. This has led to some worrying waiting times for essential food and household supplies… which is why a new supermarket has come to save the day. The island’s latest grocery destination comes in the form of myfood.mt, an online-only supermarket aimed at one thing: quick deliveries of essential supplies. Accessible from both mobile and desktop without the need for yet another app download, the newly-launched site offers a user-friendly online shopping experience which aims to drastically reduce the waiting time for available delivery slots.

Promising deliveries within 24 hours, myfood’s aim is to have next-day deliveries for all orders placed before 6pm (unless maximum capacity has been reached)… and it’s all down to a collaboration between the online supermarket and one of the island’s premier technology-driven cab companies. Using a sweet tech marriage between myfood and eCabs, your orders are instantly dispatched for your shopping list’s trip, with all orders being delivered one at a time to each customer individually. Picking up your groceries from the online-only, dedicated warehouse, where your orders are first packed with love and then personally delivered straight to your doorstep, saving you the inconvenience (and potential danger) of leaving the safety of your home. A minimal service charge of €9.50 applies to all orders irrespective of size, and this goes towards making sure all of the above is covered.