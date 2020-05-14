From Destiny To Michela, 7 Stars Will Be Singing For Charity This Friday In Valletta

Have weekends officially lost their meaning? Perhaps it will take a while for that freedom feeling to return, but it doesn’t mean you should give up on entertainment altogether. And while Malta’s front liners continue keeping us safe, the least we can do is show them our support when they need it the most. Luckily, Gracy’s Pop-Up Productions will keep us entertained this Friday with a line up of favourites in the local music scene and an opportunity to donate to Maltese charities who need our help more than ever. It’s all going to be streamed exclusively by Gracy’s, as well as by yours truly, Lovin Malta. Consider your Friday night plans in the bag.

Here’s the low down: This weekend, Gracy’s Brasserie is hosting a full line up of seven top Maltese acts to grace our screens and ears through an online livestream and you’ll be able to give donations to a select number of charities supporting some of those most vulnerable to the current health crisis. The event will be hosted by actor Thomas Camilleri, one of the stars of the renowned Comedy Knights troupe, who will present the following local talents: Michela Pace Eurovision star Michela Pace will entice us with her belting pop vocals. No stranger to the stage, Michela has gone from strength to strength since becoming Malta’s first X Factor winner last year and she stayed active despite the halt of live venue shows. Here’s her most well-known hit if you need a memory jog.

Gaia Cauchi and Kevin Paul The couple powerhouse will put us in that Friday mood. Gaia Cauchi rose to local fame when she won the 2013 Junior Eurovision, the first ever Maltese singer to win any Eurovision competition. Since then, she’s been developing her own sound, and sometimes joins her IRL beau and established singer Kevin Paul Calleja for live performances that could give A Star Is Born‘s Ally and Jackson a run for their money.

Joe Roscoe & Peter Borg No strangers to the local scene, Red Electrik members Joe Roscoe & Peter Borg will play us a few of their local rock pop hits. Their sound draws from 70s rock with a modern twist but all the groove. Catch my drift? No? Check them out yourself and you’ll know what I’m talking about.

Destiny Although not gracing the Eurovision stage this year, Destiny’s sure to impress with a stripped down, intimate live-set. The Junior Eurovision and X Factor Malta winner is known for her otherworldly belting vocals and her single ‘All Of My Love’ is a radio pop essential. Check it out here.

Ivan Grech Certainly one of Malta’s most famous singers. Ivan Grech, the lead singer from staple 80’s band Winter Moods will serenade us with some classics and some new works. His band has produced an impressive five albums, and Grech is now experimenting with his own project.

When? Good to see you’re paying attention. The performance will begin this Friday the 15th of May at 5pm, meaning you can tune in right after finishing work for the week . Where? Well, that depends what you mean. Gracy’s Brasserie, the sophisticated eatery is set within the historic Palazzo Verdelin in Archbishop Street the heart of Valletta, providing a stunning and intricate background of Malta’s beloved capital cities as the artists captivate audiences. BUT you dear reader, will be at home, planted on the couch, perhaps with a bottle of wine and all your housemates. And while there’s no doubt the show will be truly entertaining, this is about far more than having fun. Throughout the streaming performance, you’ll be able to donate to three Maltese charities who are working closely with those hit hardest by the health crisis. Donations will be open throughout and proceeds will go to Marigold Foundation, FIDEM and Foodbank Lifeline.

Marigold Foundation supports the local community through NGOs like rehabilitation organisation Caritas, the mental health foundation Richmond Foundation, ALS Foundation and many more. It has recently also started sewing face masks as a part of a charitable project, with donations going to a range of social NGOs. Non-profit organisation FIDEM Foundation provides support to vulnerable people focusing on children and women through education, art and culture. In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, it has set up a free helpline which provides mental wellbeing support, as well as pro-bono legal help for people with legal concerns related to issues such as employment and housing. Finally, Foodbank Lifeline provides over 14,000 individuals a year with essential food items and has become even more crucial now that economic hardships have become more pronounced during this health crisis. If you feel frustrated at how your freedoms have been restricted, spare a thought for those who are struggling to feed their families. This isn’t the first initiative by Gracy’s to support the community either. In fact, Members of Gracy’s recently raised just under €14,000 for FIDEM, Foodbank Lifeline and Little Sisters of the Poor, giving them a well-needed lift. They also continuously support Little Sisters of the Poor with a weekly food drop whilst their kitchens are cooking daily lunches for those most in need in Valletta in conjunction with the Mayor and Local Council. Nice!

We don’t yet know how and when this crisis will end, but we do know that we’ll come out of it stronger if we stick together as a society. This means realising that the crisis has hit some people worse than others and pitching in to help them out if you can. It’s never been a more important time to give back to the community if you can, and why not be entertained whilst doing so? So sit back, grab your roommates, get your favourite food delivered and prepare to be entertained, all whilst supporting those who really need it. The stream will be aired exclusively on the page of Gracy’s Brasserie as well as on Lovin Malta. Bring on Friday!