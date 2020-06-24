Grab Some Fresh Kwarantina Clothing From Lovin Malta And Souvenirs That Don’t Suck’s Latest Collection

Malta is starting afresh for the summer season and there’s no better way to come out of the pandemic than by rocking some fresh new COVID-19 inspired garms. Lovin Malta has teamed up with the trendsetters over at Souvenirs That Don’t Suck to release a range of stylish and hip merchandise to commemorate the adventure we were all forcibly dropped into over the past few months.

Summer COVID vibes

The collection includes some fresh, high-quality T-shirts sporting iconic designs that only people living in Malta throughout the pandemic would understand.

Dazzling hun!

From the notorious “karnivirus” to the all-inspiring Charmaine Gauci, there’s a T-shirt on here that’s bound to tickle your fashion senses…

Beware of the karnivirus!

The range is unisex and comes in different sizes. More importantly, €1 will be donated to the Richmond Foundation with each t-shirt bought. And you can begin shopping by following this link here.

Yellow daze

It’s the fashion you need to stand out in the post-COVID-19 world and, having worn one myself, they’re incredibly comfy too.

Jazz troupe is in town

The love we have for Charmaine and our healthcare workers doesn’t stop here though. Lovin Malta X STDS collab also includes a range of exclusive prints featuring the iconic designs which you can now hang up on your wall. That way you can keep a lil’ bit of the COVID-19 pandemic with you at home and remind people of the (not so) good times we had in 2020.

Superhero Charmaine!

Move back...please!

And there’s also coasters made out of recycled tiles – so you won’t have to worry about them crumbling after someone places their ice-cold beer on them.

It’s truly the most perfect post-pandemic gift you could give someone and it makes for a great souvenir which actually doesn’t suck. And they’re only available for a limited time only. So grab yours now by heading over the STDS store. Tag someone who survived kwarantina

