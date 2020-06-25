WIN: The Ultimate Luxcation! Destress In Your Own Private Residence At Gozo’s Kempinski This Summer

Global pandemics, semi-lockdowns and relentless online conferences. Let’s face it, who doesn’t need a holiday in 2020? But with international borders having just started opening, booking your next overseas vacation is nowhere as easy as it was last summer. That’s where the sister island’s local luxury leaders Kempinski San Lawrenz come in. Thanks to their gorgeous set of self-catering apartments, your next harmonious holiday has never been closer. Get in the car!

COVID-19 got you feeling concerned? Worry not, Kempinski’s got it all covered. Kempinski’s residence area is made up of 60 private apartments spread out over a whopping 15,000 square meters (yes, you read that right), so rest assured that personal space won’t be an issue.

During your stay, you’ll be able to make use of the residence-exclusive pool, which is open solely to holiday-makers at the Kempinski residences. Sunbeds have all been placed in accordance with social distancing rules, so grab a good book and soak up the sun, ‘cause Kempinski’s keeping COVID at bay.

If you’re up for it, the hotel’s cleaners can attend to your residence once every four days, to minimise unneeded social interaction whilst keeping your holiday-home spotless. Now you might be living in your own little paradise, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make use of the hotel’s heavenly facilities. From a wide range of on-site bars and restaurants to spas and scrumptious room service, Kempinski’s set on making sure that all your luxury needs are met throughout your stay.

Self-catering doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself to some quality cooking every once in a while! Whether you’re planning on vacationing on your own, with your better half, or with a couple of friends, Kempinski’s got a residence for you.

All residences are readily-equipped with countless features and luscious amenities. Snuggle up in a king-sized bed and enjoy your morning coffee on your open-air balcony. Looking for parking must be one of the most stressful activities known to man – and it's even worse when you have to pay for it. Good news! Kempinski came through with free parking all over its premises.

