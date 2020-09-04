WATCH: Paint The Town Green! This Is How You Can Contribute To A Better Future For Malta

Look, I think we can all agree that lockdown wasn’t exactly the best of times. But if there was one silver lining to those months we spent cooped up in our houses, it was the opportunity for reflection about ourselves and the future we are contributing towards. After the hardships brought on by COVID-19, the team behind GoTo is working to keep up the widespread environmental conscience coined during these trying times.

And what better way to do so than by promoting sustainable travel? In light of this, GoTo has launched a spanking new campaign called ‘Change Let’s Give It A Go’, which highlights humanity’s renewed priorities following the pandemic.

Thanks to its new campaign, GoTo is looking to inspire others to keep reshaping their habits in a bid to create a better future. So how is GoTo contributing towards a greener future? Well, one of the most powerful ways pretty much anyone can help our planet is choosing the right means of transport – and GoTo is looking to help you out with just that. Their multi-modal app gives you the convenience of choosing the right electric means of transport for any occasion. Being shopping, lunch, a day at the beach or simply exploring our island.

With more than 14,000 registered customers, GoTo is working towards popularising shared mobility and electric travel as an alternative to traditional combustion vehicles. And with a whopping 450+ cars spread out all over Malta and Gozo, there will be a vehicle close by wherever you may be. GoTo’s contributions towards a greener environment are as tangible as they come.

More than 2,300,000 kilometres have been ridden in GoTo vehicles – meaning that our atmosphere has been spared of around 1,500 tons of CO2. Impressive. Want to make your own change? Check out GoTo's campaign manifesto – and while you're at it, join the GoTo family for free!

