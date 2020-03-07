Got the Malta Commuting Blues? Let GoTo Take You There Instead

Being a car owner in Malta is becoming more and more of a hassle. Well beyond the constant traffic jams, you’ve got to worry about parking, insurance, and a plethora of things that can turn even the sanest drivers against their cars. Thankfully, GoTo is here, and it’s revolutionising the way we commute around Malta and Gozo. The vehicle sharing app has just added a fleet of 300 scooters to its services, and together with their 195 cars, exploring the islands has never been easier or more exciting. Beat Malta’s notorious traffic with the electric and eco-friendly GoTo Scooters… all at your disposal at the touch of your phone screen!

Is safety your concern? Each silent electric scooter is equipped with two helmets and features your KM per hour, so you need not worry about keeping within speed limits. With competitive rates starting at € 0.19c per minute these scooters are not only a great way to get around but you also feel really great because they have no CO2 emissions. Plus, with GoTo’s 24/7 customer service, you know with safe hands no matter where you are, with easy parking which is outlined in the App. Or perhaps scooters are not your créme de la créme. Fret not, because GoTo boasts a multi-service app that also features fully equipped electric and hybrid cars, for those one-way travels or for longer journeys around the rock.

Need to get from A to B, stat? Instantly get an electric car for those quick errands and pay as low as €0.25 per minute when opting for the Savings Plan.

Or perhaps you fancy a longer commute? Two-way trips start as little as €3.99 per hour and 0.40c per KM / for a day €29.99

and 0.40c per KM – ideal for shopping, sightseeing, meetings and anything in

between.