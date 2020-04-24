WIN: Brighten Up Your Mother’s Day In Malta And Dish Out The Best With This Chic Chinaware 

It might not be the Mother’s Day you were hoping for, but that doesn’t mean it has to be any less special. In fact, you can even argue that this Mother’s Day is more important than ever. With all of us spending a lot more time at home, we truly start to appreciate how much our mothers mean to us and how much they deserve to get spoiled come May 10th. Nothing shows your appreciation more than some fine porcelain from one of Malta’s most historic and well-renowned chinaware establishments, Gio. Batta Delia.

Gio.Batta Delia has been synonymous with chinaware and crystal for over sixty years and although the iconic palazzo today houses a famous fashion brand, the Delias still offer a range of tableware and giftware online via Facebook or by appointment. Sets such as Portmeirion’s Botanic Garden selection features items from unique cookware to serving pieces that are both highly attractive, with its floral and rustic artwork, and functional, making them suitable for various occasions, whether it be a tea date or dinner party.

The same can be said about the unique range of Sara Miller’s tea-time pieces which offer an equally satisfying but characteristically different flavour to your chinaware collection.

Much like the cookware and serving pieces from Sophie Conran White which radiate elegance with their simple yet modern designs.

Those who shop at Gio. Batta Delia are spoilt for choice.

The good thing is you don’t have to buy a set all at once. In fact, it’s more enjoyable to build up your botanic garden plates or tea-time tableware over a period of time and you can be the one to start your mother’s new collection this Mother’s Day.

Gio. Batta Delia is still operating with the same vigor and determination that it had when it opened in 1901 and is offering a free delivery service around Malta with the option of having your items gift wrapped. They'll also deliver to Gozo when you spend a minimum of €50.