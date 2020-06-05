Maltese Music, Crafts And Straight Up Authentic Fun, It’s ‘Għanafest 2020′

Malta’s most authentic festival is back this year, with the whole initiative headed online! Festivals Malta’s, Għanafest is a festival dedicated to celebrating Maltese heritage – it showcases traditional and contemporary aspects of local culture from folk music (Għana), local bands, artisanal craftsmanship and gastronomy. When is it? Between the 8th and 13th June, you can catch a number of online performances and activities connected to all that makes Malta distinct – a rich celebration of our culture through music, food, arts, crafts and more.

This one’s for the music heads And local music lovers listen up – Għanafest has got some sweet, home-grown treats for you this year in Festival Week. Cozy up in your favourite place in your home, grab your favourite people and open that bottle of wine… its time to let your ears be serenaded by a string of local talents: On the 9th June, sit back, relax and let yourself get mesmerized by Għana veteran Jimmy Pawney… and his children, with a seires of makjetti! Short Għana performances with comedic themes, makjetti will be the perfect companions to ease your lockdown blues. Jomike Agius known as ta’ Seba Rġiel and his 5 year old son Lydon will also be performing another series of makjetti. This young għannej will blow your mind away as he’s sharp and owns the show as good as any of his għana peers. Young Lydon embodies the fruit of Festivals Malta’s efforts in keeping this tradition alive. His mother tells us that għana is everything for Lydon, even during playtime – he lines up his soft toys, stands in front of them and serenades them with his għana. Go Lydon!

Corazon, Bernie and Pod, il-Lapes and SterjoTipi will also be giving exclusive performances on 10th and 12th June.

Carazon and Lapes

The four musical acts will also give a special final performance to make the end of Għanafest on 13th June. To make the date more unmissable, the day will also see a studio session recording of the band Skald, as they premiere a fresh tune ahead of their album launch, which will be played in its entirety during Għanafest 2021.

Next, get your craft on Besides music, Għanafest will host a series of workshops by top local artisans that will let you in on Malta’s rich artistic identity. Għanafest Online will feature three unique workshops which will take place by masters of craftsmanship, so get ready and prepare to get physical! First, Francesco Sultana will host two workshops on 8th and 9th June and show audiences how to make traditional, hand-made, woodwind instruments. You’ll not only get an intimate view of the whole rigorous experience of making these pieces but Sultana is known to share some fascinating facts on the history of these instruments. Then, on 11th June, Annamaria Gatt will host a workshop dedicated to Malta’s most famous craft – lace-making, known locally as Bizzilla, The intricate designs of the craft were commonly used as decorative pieces by nobles starting in the 14th century. Finally, Joan Haber will present a detailed crash course on all things Maltese ceramics on 12th June. The Alka Ceramics entrepreneur will show us how she combines artistry and craftsmanship to produce these bespoke objects.