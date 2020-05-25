Għajta Waħda Is Back For A Pop-Filled Broadcast Featuring Relikc And The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra

We’ve had our funky fun and we’ve rocked-n-rolled but now it’s time to switch gears. Following an incredibly successful two weeks, Festivals Malta’s GĦAJTA WAĦDA is back for round three this Sunday and we’re going to be poppin’ like it’s the naughties. The third edition of the month-long music concert will feature some of Malta’s finest pop acts taking the stage for a one-hour set filled with our favourite tunes and performed live from Manoel Theatre… …while you enjoy it from the comfort of your living room.

It’s time to embrace the world of online concerts because that’s the new norm – and to be honest, it’s been a lot of fun so far. Swap out Netflix and chill for GĦAJTA WAĦDA and Relikc!

One of Malta’s favourite pop acts will perform their hit setlist while beautiful augmented images and videos of Malta are featured in tandem with messages of hopes and courage fed through social media platforms. It’s the online event we’ve all been waiting for… And once again, the night will be tenfold thanks to the presence of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra who will accompany Relikc with their ensemble of percussion, brass and symphonies. The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t going to dampen the spirit of the Maltese people…who will be tuning in this Sunday night for GĦAJTA WAĦDA at 9pm on TVM, One and Net.