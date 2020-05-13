Għajta Waħda! The Busker, The Crowns And Brass House Unit Are Coming To Your Screens

Music is the language of love and hope and there’s no better time to speak it than now. The coronavirus pandemic has physically and mentally isolated society but that doesn’t mean we can’t unite under one voice – the voice of music. Some of Malta’s most beloved musicians are using their platform to spread notes of positivity and joy in a four-part online concert starting this Sunday. GĦAJTA WAĦDA, organised by Festivals Malta, is the month-long music concert we’ve been craving for a while now.

Live concerts are out of the window for the time being but that doesn’t mean we can’t get funky. Literally, funky. Because the first one-hour long edition of GĦAJTA WAĦDA kicks off with a bang featuring none other than the biggest and baddest brass groups out there – Brass House Unit…

who will be joined by the prestigious Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

Together, the acts will perform live from various iconic areas around Malta including the Manoel Theatre as they liven up your living room with the sweet sounds of the brass, percussion and all-round good vibes. Good vibes, both in terms of good music and the concert, in a show which will feature augmented footage of Malta’s beautiful scenery as figureheads deliver messages of hope and courage… including Prime Minister Robert Abela, President George Vella, Opposition Leader Adrian Delia and Archbishop Charles Scicluna. Malta has faced the consequences of coronavirus head-on and has even been hailed by the WHO as a model country for the rest of the world, which is why we need to allow ourselves to rock out.

And rock we will. Week Two of GĦAJTA WAĦDA will shift gears away from funk and feature some of Malta’s hottest rock acts, including The Crowns and The Busker, accompanied again by the MPO…

Because rock and orchestra always go well together and this isn’t a concert you can afford to miss out on. The first two shows of GĦAJTA WAĦDA will air on 17th and 24th May at 9pm on TVM, ONE & NET TV. And also on….Festivals Malta, Visit Malta, Kinnie and the Covid-19 in Malta Facebook page. Oh, and Lovin Malta will be streaming it too.