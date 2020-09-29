Do You Provide A Service In Malta? Here’s How This Brand New App Can Increase Your Revenue

It’s not enough to have the skills, talent and passion of whatever your life’s work involves if you don’t have a client base to match. And as most services get the digital touch, its time for Malta’s skilled professionals to get that online upgrade too. Meet Genie – the Maltese app here to revolutionise the way you interact with clients, manage bookings and payments, get your name out there and all that nitty-gritty at the touch of a screen. Customers will soon be able to download their app and start booking!

Whether you’re a seasoned handyman, cleaner or mover, a sole trader or own a business that provides a service like no other, Genie centralises all your operations, from exposure right down to cashing the transaction. Here’s some solid reasons to sign up. 1. No membership fees. You read that right! There are no hidden participation fees when you sign up, so there’s no risk involved when using Genie. Simply download the app, create a profile and say hello to fresh clients.

2. Commissions are transparent and modest. While there are no crazy membership fees just for being present on the app, commissions taken by Genie are staggered, modest and transparent, varying from just 6% – 10% commission on sales. For example, if repairing an a/c costs €55 Genie gets €4.40 and you get €50.60 at 8%. And if doing a handyman task costs €160, Genie gets €11.20 and you get €148.80. Wow!

3. An interactive calendar to up your flexibility and organisation. Plan, reschedule and organise your appointments with Genie’s online calendar, so you know exactly what your days, months and all future endeavours look like. Their calendar keeps you on track and focused. Awesome!

4. And a simple, efficient payment system too. Ok, so your appointments are organised. But what about handling payments? Well, Genie’s handy little app has got you covered for every single step, from invoices to fast, secure payments. You also get the flexibility to decide and negotiate your rates, be they fixed or by quotation – you’re the boss. For security, the payment is taken straight away from the client so once the job has been completed, you’ll get paid straight away! Nice.

5. Interact with your clients and fill empty slots. E-mails died in the last decade. Now, instant messaging is the ultimate way to keep tabs with new buyers, regular clients and those just inquiring. It’s super simple and user-friendly for everyone. Flexibility should truly be the slogan of Genie. With their interactive calendar, flexible rates and user-friendly interface – it’s perfect for filling up cancelled appointments or compensating for slow days.

6. Lastly, g et your name out there. Ok, enough about all the cool features – Genie also gets your name out there on their sizeable platform. Plus, they’ll be advertising your name with regular marketing, absolutely free. Marketing budget at no charge? Yes, please. To sum up everything I’ve just said, putting your services on Genie is putting your passion on the Maltese map. It’s one of the island’s freshest service provider app and you could be one of the first names to establish yourself in this local digital revolution, for no starting fees whatsoever. I don’t know what’s more appealing to your business than that! What are you waiting for? Download the Android or IOS apps for service providers here.

