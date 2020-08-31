WIN: From School Uniforms To Business Attire, One Of Malta’s Leading Suppliers Has Just Rebranded

It might have been years since you left secondary school, but that doesn’t mean you’ve gotten rid of the whole ‘uniform’ situation. Whether you’re an employer striving to showcase the best your company has to offer or a parent getting ready to send your child off to school, you deserve the best the uniform-supplying industry has to offer. Well, one of Malta’s biggest names in that business is offering just that and way more – so read on to find out how Garmmo has been stepping up its game.

Garmmo, previously known as In Design, has just broken into the European market, and it’s making waves in the local and international scenes thanks to its spanking new rebrand. But Garmmo have done more than just change their logo. This rebrand comes with the launch of a spanking new online store for Garmmo’s schoolgear department.

A quick look at the website shows the ease of online shopping at Garmmo and will tell you all you need to know about the brand’s schoolgear department. Supplying uniforms for a large percentage of schools in Malta, Garmmo vows to get your kids primed and ready for another scholastic year. But Garmmo stocks more than just school uniforms. From water bottles and lunch boxes to shoes and hair accessories, Garmmo has any and all school-related essentials for sale. Talk about a one-stop-shop.

Having been in the uniform industry for over 30 years, Garmmo is constantly expanding its product base to suit all potential clients. Speaking of expanding one’s product base, Garmmo supplies tailor-made uniforms and a whole array of wearables for practically any type of organisation. Garmmo promises to supply businesses with as little as 25 staff members’ bespoke uniforms – and you won’t have to wait too long for your order either. Orders are usually completed within three to four weeks, so no need to worry about running late.

Garmmo will take up any and all of your company’s requirements – from brand colours to particular embroideries – and create a uniform bound to stand out from the rest. But the brand’s impeccable customer service doesn’t stop there. An account manager and full fitting service are appointed to all of Garmmo’s clients. So it’s safe to say the Garmmo team will be with you every step of the way.

Don’t take our word for it – some of Malta’s biggest companies have tried and tested Garmmo’s services. From police officers and soldiers to doctors, medical students and Water Services Corporation employees, Garmmo supplies some of Malta’s finest workers. It also dresses people from several companies, including Greens and Smart Supermarket and hotels like Hotel Phoenicia and AX Hotels. They might well supply your local grocery or stationary shop too…countless brands all over the island can vouch for Garmmo’s impeccable service. That’s not all – this brand wants to put you in with the chance of winning a very special prize.