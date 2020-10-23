Malta Amongst Six Countries To Join Global Esports Organisation

Malta has just joined the International Esports Federation (IESF), a globally-recognised organisation seeking to unify the worldwide esports community.

IESF was founded back in 2008 by nine member-nations from Europe and Asia. After 12 years of hard work and dedication, IESF branched out to 88 member states – and it doesn’t plan on stopping there.

Malta joined this organisation together with five other countries from all over the world; Congo, Kuwait, Morocco, Pakistan, and Turkmenistan.

“IESF Member National Federations are the engine of Esports, we are happy and pleased that our family continues to grow and at the same time further unifies the Esports World,” IESF Acting President Vlad Marinescu said.

“I would like to congratulate our new members and look forward to our work on solidifying the foundations of the Esports Universe.”

This new venture for the Malta Esports sector was pushed for by the GamingMalta Foundation.

“Embarking on this journey with IESF reflects Malta’s position as the home of gaming excellence,” GamingMalta COO Ivan Filletti said.

“One of our main goals is to ensure the continued education of Esports and this membership further boosts our initiatives.”

“We also welcome the opportunity to collaborate with fellow global Esports partners towards the growth and development of Esports.”

At the moment, IESF is holding its 12th Esports World Championship – Eilat 2020. It kicked off only two days ago, on 20th October, and will run up until 22nd November.

