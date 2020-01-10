From Player To Pro: A New Esports Academy In Birkirkara Is Ready To Make A Gaming Athlete Out Of You

Becoming an esports athlete is more than just sitting in front of a computer and playing video games; it’s about honing in the right skills, attitude and mentality to compete alongside some of the best athletes in the world. And just like any other sport, if you’re not at the top of your game then you don’t stand a chance. That’s why Level Academy is offering an introductory esports Training Programme so that you can turn your passion into a full-fledged career. With the support of the Central Region Of Local Councils and engageSTREAM, Level Academy will be hosting a series of in-depth sessions spread over ten weeks to provide you with the essential skills and foundations to turn you from a player to a professional… … and they’ll be doing it at their new state-of-the-art facility in Birkirkara…

featuring 13 high-end PCs…

Trainees will be educated on the ins and outs of the industry from responsible playing, techniques, strategies, fitness and self-promotion, with the intent to provide eager esports players with the right tools to pursue their passion as a career. And if you happen to be a resident of the thirteen localities in the Central Region Of Local Councils, you’ll get it for free. But this isn’t about playing your favourite video games. While students will be educated on strategies from Fortnite builds to FIFA formations, the academy’s holistic approach is tailored more towards creating an athlete out of the gamer. Learn what it takes to create an optimal gaming environment, from mental-well being to physical posture. Develop your portfolio as an athlete including public speaking and interview skills. Collaborate and compete with your fellow peers and develop an extensive network that will propel you to professional heights. At Level Academy, you’ll be in an environment surrounded by like-minded individuals who share the same passion as you and you’ll also be taught by some of the most talented and experienced esports athletes, streamers and others working in the industry…

Local Fortnite champion Anton Saliba…

…the legendary Beppe ‘Captain Gecoo’ Grech… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Captaingecoo (@captaingecoo) on Apr 7, 2019 at 11:11am PDT

..and Adam Gatt, who has experience working with the top names in esports both locally and abroad.