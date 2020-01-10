From Player To Pro: A New Esports Academy In Birkirkara Is Ready To Make A Gaming Athlete Out Of You
Becoming an esports athlete is more than just sitting in front of a computer and playing video games; it’s about honing in the right skills, attitude and mentality to compete alongside some of the best athletes in the world. And just like any other sport, if you’re not at the top of your game then you don’t stand a chance.
That’s why Level Academy is offering an introductory esports Training Programme so that you can turn your passion into a full-fledged career.
With the support of the Central Region Of Local Councils and engageSTREAM, Level Academy will be hosting a series of in-depth sessions spread over ten weeks to provide you with the essential skills and foundations to turn you from a player to a professional…
… and they’ll be doing it at their new state-of-the-art facility in Birkirkara…
featuring 13 high-end PCs…
Trainees will be educated on the ins and outs of the industry from responsible playing, techniques, strategies, fitness and self-promotion, with the intent to provide eager esports players with the right tools to pursue their passion as a career.
And if you happen to be a resident of the thirteen localities in the Central Region Of Local Councils, you’ll get it for free.
But this isn’t about playing your favourite video games.
While students will be educated on strategies from Fortnite builds to FIFA formations, the academy’s holistic approach is tailored more towards creating an athlete out of the gamer.
Learn what it takes to create an optimal gaming environment, from mental-well being to physical posture. Develop your portfolio as an athlete including public speaking and interview skills. Collaborate and compete with your fellow peers and develop an extensive network that will propel you to professional heights.
At Level Academy, you’ll be in an environment surrounded by like-minded individuals who share the same passion as you and you’ll also be taught by some of the most talented and experienced esports athletes, streamers and others working in the industry…
Local Fortnite champion Anton Saliba…
…the legendary Beppe ‘Captain Gecoo’ Grech…
View this post on Instagram
..and Adam Gatt, who has experience working with the top names in esports both locally and abroad.
As well as guest speakers such as nutritionists, physiotherapists, psychologists and gym instructors who will deliver lessons on the necessity of a healthy body and mind so that you can be in peak performance for your chosen game.
You’ll be trained as an athlete because you are an athlete, which means it’s time to demystify the stereotypes of gaming…
Level Academy is committed to educating both students and parents on the pros and cons of becoming an esports athlete, including the topic of Responsible Play which now has the backing of the Richmond Foundation. Through the academy, young athletes will learn how to manage their time, learn about addiction and demystify stereotypes about gaming addiction.
No matter the game you play, Level Academy is for those who want to take their gaming to the next level and represent the community as a stand up professional. The true game is what it takes to become an athlete both in the virtual world and in reality.
And this is just the beginning…
Level Academy is equipped with the resources to take you on a journey from player to professional and the training programme is just the tip of the iceberg. With sponsorships, endorsements and other great ideas in the pipeline, Level Academy is the perfect starting point for any hungry gamer to get their foot in the industry.
So what are you waiting for? Registration for the esports Training Programme is now open, so sign up now and kickstart your career in the video gaming world.