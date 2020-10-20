Freshers’ Week 2020 Is Going Virtual & Malta’s Largest Student App Is Hosting All The Fun
Malta’s Freshers’ Week was put in doubt with COVID-19 hitting the country, but FreeHour, one of Malta’s largest online student and youth platforms, has stepped in to provide a month-long virtual platform to kickstart the new scholastic year.
Eager faces are entering university and sixth form for the first time, which for many means making new friends, building your network and, of course, getting that higher education.
The COVID-19 pandemic means there’s no physical fair but that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun online.
Whether you’re a fresher or a near-graduate, Malta’s favourite student app FreeHour is the place to be and they’ve now launched Malta’s first-every fully virtual Freshers’ Month, which has got games, giveaways, and even virtual stands!
With the help of Vodafone, FreeHour has created 3 new app sections with their latest update to help you kick start your year!
1. Freshers’ Tap Challenge
With FreeHour’s latest version, they’ve launched a new super addicting game that we know you’re gonna love!
The challenge is simple – just tap as fast as you can for 15 seconds and compete with your friends! If you’re good enough to enter the top 3 friends rankings, you’ll have the chance of winning a brand new iPhone 11… and bragging rights of course.
In just the first few days, the game went viral within the local student & youth community, generating 200,000+ individual plays over the weekend, quickly surging FreeHour to the No.1 Spot of the local App Store charts – an achievement that FreeHour has hit every single year since it’s launch 3 years back.
2. 30 Days, 15 Giveaways
We told you FreeHour is the place to be this Freshers’ Week.
The student app is extending the week of fun to a month of prizes with a wide range of competitions spanning the next 30 days. Some of Malta’s top brands will be giving away gifts, from a €200 Plaza Voucher to a €500 cash prize… and of course there are a whole bunch of fresh tech products!
Just check the FreeHour App every 2 days for a new giveaway reveal.
3. Virtual Freshers’ Stands
It’s also a great way to make friends at school during these turbulent times and start building up a network with your peers and professors before you dig into the scholastic year.
Basically, you’ll have everything you ever want and need in one place.
FreeHour has staked its claim in virtual Freshers’ Month with its updated features but it also has revamped and optimised its core features to better suit your student needs.
So what are you waiting for? Download it here!
