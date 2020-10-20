د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Freshers’ Week 2020 Is Going Virtual & Malta’s Largest Student App Is Hosting All The Fun

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s Freshers’ Week was put in doubt with COVID-19 hitting the country, but FreeHour, one of Malta’s largest online student and youth platforms, has stepped in to provide a month-long virtual platform to kickstart the new scholastic year.

Eager faces are entering university and sixth form for the first time, which for many means making new friends, building your network and, of course, getting that higher education.

The COVID-19 pandemic means there’s no physical fair but that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun online.

Whether you’re a fresher or a near-graduate, Malta’s favourite student app FreeHour is the place to be and they’ve now launched Malta’s first-every fully virtual Freshers’ Month, which has got games, giveaways, and even virtual stands!

With the help of Vodafone, FreeHour has created 3 new app sections with their latest update to help you kick start your year!

 

1. Freshers’ Tap Challenge

With FreeHour’s latest version, they’ve launched a new super addicting game that we know you’re gonna love!

The challenge is simple – just tap as fast as you can for 15 seconds and compete with your friends! If you’re good enough to enter the top 3 friends rankings, you’ll have the chance of winning a brand new iPhone 11… and bragging rights of course.

In just the first few days, the game went viral within the local student & youth community, generating 200,000+ individual plays over the weekend, quickly surging FreeHour to the No.1 Spot of the local App Store charts – an achievement that FreeHour has hit every single year since it’s launch 3 years back.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FreeHour – Student App (@freehour_malta) on

2. 30 Days, 15 Giveaways

We told you FreeHour is the place to be this Freshers’ Week. 

The student app is extending the week of fun to a month of prizes with a wide range of competitions spanning the next 30 days. Some of Malta’s top brands will be giving away gifts, from a €200 Plaza Voucher to a €500 cash prize… and of course there are a whole bunch of fresh tech products!

Just check the FreeHour App every 2 days for a new giveaway reveal.

3. Virtual Freshers’ Stands

A key component of Freshers’ Week is getting to know what organisations are out there for you to join & which brands can help you get through the scholastic year.

 

That’s why FreeHour has created a whole section for Virtual Stands where you can browse, swipe and express your interest in over 45+ organisations from the comfort of your own phone. The virtual stands include all the info & links you might need, so be sure to check them out.

 

It’s also a great way to make friends at school during these turbulent times and start building up a network with your peers and professors before you dig into the scholastic year.

Basically, you’ll have everything you ever want and need in one place. 

FreeHour has staked its claim in virtual Freshers’ Month with its updated features but it also has revamped and optimised its core features to better suit your student needs.

From an optimised timetable to an improved tasks and assignments section, FreeHour is the one-stop app for all Sixth Form & University students.
With discounts, offers, giveaways and organisational tools, we couldn’t think of a better app to have this upcoming scholastic year…

So what are you waiting for? Download it here!

Tag a student

READ NEXT: Cut Your Business Costs In Malta By Getting The Perfect Telecom Package

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK