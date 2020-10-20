Freshers’ Week 2020 Is Going Virtual & Malta’s Largest Student App Is Hosting All The Fun

Malta’s Freshers’ Week was put in doubt with COVID-19 hitting the country, but FreeHour, one of Malta’s largest online student and youth platforms, has stepped in to provide a month-long virtual platform to kickstart the new scholastic year.

Eager faces are entering university and sixth form for the first time, which for many means making new friends, building your network and, of course, getting that higher education.

The COVID-19 pandemic means there’s no physical fair but that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun online.

Whether you’re a fresher or a near-graduate, Malta’s favourite student app FreeHour is the place to be and they’ve now launched Malta’s first-every fully virtual Freshers’ Month, which has got games, giveaways, and even virtual stands!

With the help of Vodafone, FreeHour has created 3 new app sections with their latest update to help you kick start your year!