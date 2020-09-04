Formula 1 Heads To Italy This Weekend And Malta Is Eagerly Awaiting To See Whether Verstappen or Hamilton Will Come Out On Top

Formula 1 rolls on with another exhilarating weekend lined up at the Italian Grand Prix. And for the first time in a long time, the native Ferrari don’t look like they stand a chance to come even close to winning. The Italian racing team experienced their worst result of 2020 at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend, setting the stage for a painful year of recovery.

And it doesn’t help that the team’s 999th race will take place at Monza, Italy where embarrassment is sure to ensue. On that note, bettors will be glad to know that there are some certainties set in place this weekend. On the other hand, what isn’t certain is who is going to make the podium in Italy this weekend. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton is once again proving why he is perhaps the best F1 driver ever having dominated at the Belgium Grand Prix and inching ever so close to beating Michael Schumacher’s feat of 91 F1 victories. However, Redbull’s Max Verstappen is hot on his heels and the young and hungry F1 driver is determined to dominate every corner and capitalise on that straight-line speed in his pursuit of a victory. At this point, Verstappen is the only thing separating Hamilton from his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and that’s a showdown we can’t wait to see at Monza…