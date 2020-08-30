F1 Is Back At The Legendary Belgian GP! Malta’s Gearing Up For A Weekend Of Rain-Soaked Racing And Electrifying Battles
Formula 1 is back this weekend at the ever-picturesque scene in the heart of the Ardennes with drivers set to battle it out at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps.
Lewis Hamilton has not won in Belgium since 2017, but unsurprisingly, he’s still the favourite to add a fourth Belgian Grand Prix victory to his long list of accolades.
But, as veteran followers of F1 will know, rain is also never far away at Spa and this weekend’s forecast looks to continue that trend. So been prepared for exciting and unpredictable weekend of racing!
Tight corners means only the bravest drivers will overtake their rivals to climb up the standings. Being bold will reap massive dividends for Hamilton’s competitors.
His nearest competitor in the drivers’ championship, Max Verstappen, will be looking to spoil the party and extract the absolute maximum from his Red Bull RB16 and foil Mercedes plans to sit at the top of the podium.
The Belgian GP will also prove to be another crucial weekend for Valtteri Bottas, who is without a victory since the opening race of the season and now 43 points behind Hamilton in the championship.
Ever-improving Racing Point could snatch a podium finish if either one of Hamilton, Bottas, or Verstappen slip up. Meanwhile, Alfa Romeo’s four-time Spa victor Kimi Raikkonen could steal a spot given the Finn’s affinity with the Belgian track.
