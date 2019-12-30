For The Love Of Music! Help Build A Community Of Musical Theatre Lovers In Malta

If you find yourself constantly wishing there was a place for you and your friends to gather to put on some top-class entertainment for yourselves (and the occasional audience), look no further than the Kettle Club.

The Kettle Club is basically the theatre-equivalent to a fancy networking event.

These fabulous nightly events are set up in the form of two monthly evening get-togethers where everyone’s expected to sing, dance and just have a jolly good time.

These fabulous nightly happenings are expected to be held every two months throughout 2020 and, for every new event, new performers will be chosen to perform a carefully selected set that is sure to deliver fun and laughter for all involved – one second you’ll assume you’re safe in the audience, but the next you might be dragged on stage…

The Kettle Club will theme each night differently, so you’ll always be able to expect something new from the team.

In stage talk, that means: brace yourselves for some very unexpected surprises.

You could, really, think of the Kettle Club as a safe space for come-of-age stage kids. A haven where you’re free to plié, pirouette and party in your own special way – it’s a place for all, where everyone is accepted!