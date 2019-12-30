For The Love Of Music! Help Build A Community Of Musical Theatre Lovers In Malta
If you find yourself constantly wishing there was a place for you and your friends to gather to put on some top-class entertainment for yourselves (and the occasional audience), look no further than the Kettle Club.
The Kettle Club is basically the theatre-equivalent to a fancy networking event.
These fabulous nightly events are set up in the form of two monthly evening get-togethers where everyone’s expected to sing, dance and just have a jolly good time.
These fabulous nightly happenings are expected to be held every two months throughout 2020 and, for every new event, new performers will be chosen to perform a carefully selected set that is sure to deliver fun and laughter for all involved – one second you’ll assume you’re safe in the audience, but the next you might be dragged on stage…
The Kettle Club will theme each night differently, so you’ll always be able to expect something new from the team.
In stage talk, that means: brace yourselves for some very unexpected surprises.
You could, really, think of the Kettle Club as a safe space for come-of-age stage kids. A haven where you’re free to plié, pirouette and party in your own special way – it’s a place for all, where everyone is accepted!
Kettle Club’s aim is to build one big, giant community of supportive and like-minded individuals that will eventually blossom into fantastically fabulous musical productions.
So, Kettle Club’s first shows open January 17th and run through to the 18th.
For Love of Music is set to be a night for musical theatre lovers and theatre-goers to relax, smile, giggle, laugh out loud, get teary-eyed and sing along to all of their favourite musical numbers.
All the while, having a great time watching friends or familiar faces perform while building a stronger community with new connections. All with one thing in common: a love for music, theatre and musical theatre.
Shy allies in the audience, they need you too – they’re hoping for a sellout!
The team held an open call audition last month and with the cast they’ve managed to pull together we know everyone’s in for a treat.
The Kettle Club are very excited to announce that, for the very first time in Malta, Musical Theatre performers would be in the chance to perform with one of Westend’s leading Maestros: Andrew Hopkins.
The Kettle Club organisers are all in for raising the bar and standard for Maltese hopefuls. Thus, each performance will be filmed by a team of professionals, giving each artist the opportunity to add their performance to their artistry repertoire and portfolio! Aren’t these guys just the best!?
Andrew is the resident conductor for the Welsh Musical Theatre Orchestra, and he’s even conducted in some of the biggest venues in the UK and around the world.
The successful auditionees will be performing LIVE in Malta’s very first (ever!) pop-up Musical Theater Club. The troupe is set to be accompanied by the Maestro on piano, a warm ambiance, good food, and a very eager audience!
Musical theatre fans rejoice: your time is now. There’s a new outlet for your creativity in town and its name is The Kettle Club.
It’s just like finding a golden ticket that’ll whisk you away on an adventure with a big, extended, musically-inclined family that will always be cheering you on, clapping, snapping and dancing along.
Oh and by the way! If you buy your tickets by 5th of January 2020, 23:59 pm, these guys are going the extra mile and will literally make your dreams come true by sending you a Golden Ticket… just like the one!