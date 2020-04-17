WIN: €500 Worth Of Family Vouchers To Spend At FOODHUB In Malta

د . إAEDSRر . س

A new delivery and pick-up concept offering your favourite items from some of Malta’s most popular restaurants has just been announced.

FOODHUB has opened its doors at Pama offering the best dishes from the menus of Cafe Cuba, Vecchia Napoli, Gululu and Manakis and “Favourite Food delivered” runs its slogan!

FOODHUB will be giving you the option to choose from four cuisines in one easy stop. You can have it delivered right to your door via Bolt Food, or by pick-up at Cuba PAMA, where you will even be given a free drink with your order.

“The idea behind FOODHUB is to offer a great choice of our customers’ favourite dishes, all ordered and delivered together” explains FOODHUB Head Chef, Steve Mamo.

Chefs from all four restaurants work shoulder to shoulder to cook up fabulous flavours, creating their signature dishes.

And to keep hygiene standards as high as possible, all online orders via Bolt Food will be paid in advance, you can use cash for pick-ups, though paying by card is recommended.

To celebrate the launch of the new food service, FOODHUB will be giving away no less than five €100 vouchers to spend on pick-up orders.

What’s better is the fact that FOODHUB is offering a free soft drink along with pick up of every meal, and a free bottle of Urmeneta wine from Masi’s Chilean estate when ordering two main course meals.

Food Hub, which is run by Kitchen Concepts, comes as the group rolls out new services for the Maltese people in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whilst Cuba at Pama has been converted into FOODHUB, sister restaurant Vecchia Napoli at Salini have been providing hundreds of delicious meals each day for Solidarity Meals in collaboration with The Alfred Mizzi Foundation, to distribute to people who are finding the going tough.

WIN: Five €100 family vouchers to be used at FOODHUB

To be in with a chance of winning, just leave a comment on Facebook under this article tagging one person you’d like to share a meal with as well as your favourite item from the FOODHUB menu.

The winners will be announced and contacted in the coming weeks.

Comments
