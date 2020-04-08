WIN: Ice Ice Baby! Malta Deserves Some Gelato Lovin Right Now And We’ve Got You Covered

Family, friends and loved ones are more important now than ever and there’s no better way to show your love for them then to spoil them with some of Malta’s best, local ice-cream. Mdina’s very own artisanal gelateria markers Fior Di Latte are now delivering their signature sorbets and incredible ice creams right to your doorstep. Flowers for your loved ones in quarantine is sweet, but nothing’s sweeter than a mango and strawberry sorbet.

Fior Di Latte is revered as having some of the best ice-cream on the island, a reputation they’ve built for themselves over many, many years in the business. What distinguishes them from other gelaterias is their in-house cellar-lab where they make their own very own ice cream from scratch – authentic, real gelato flavour! They’re so well-known that customers usually go back for seconds and Fior Di Latte was even featured on Lovin Eats…because it’s that good.

The experience of eating ice cream in The Silent City from Fior Di Latte is like no other and you can have a taste of just that with their new home delivery service including orders of 1kg tubs of ice-cream…right to your doorstep. That means you can try out their signature flavours at home like pistachio, mint, strawberry and much, much more…

With sixteen flavours to choose from, we won’t be able to stop you from ordering again and again and again. Each flavour tells its own unique tale of carefully-woven ingredients, crafted by an artisan out of love and passion, to create a smooth and delectable ice-cream like never before. With Easter around the corner which means there’s no better time to spoil you and your loved ones with this one-of-a-kind ice cream delivery service… Not to mention the fact that the artisan gelateria has also just put up a limited-time Easter special featuring St-Germain elderflower liqueur topped with a crunchy amaretto crumb!

Being so popular, you should probably get in your delivery order asap by shooting Fior Di Latte a message on Facebook now!

