Finding An iGaming Career In Malta Has Just Gotten Easier Thanks To This New Website

Why iGaming has kicked off with the launch of its new website – www.whyigaming.eu – publicising more than 250 jobs offered by iGen’s member companies.

The iGaming European Network is an association of 22 leading iGaming companies based in Malta and operating on the European and international markets.

Why iGaming is an iGEN (iGaming European Network) initiative and is supported by GamingMalta. It is here to promote iGaming careers in Malta through a brand new initiative .

The Why iGaming website also contains important information for foreign nationals thinking of relocating to Malta to work in the gaming industry.

“Our vision is to provide a way for the biggest and most established iGaming companies to connect with the local community and talent, in particular providing a resource to individuals who are interested in working in the sector,” founder and chairman of iGEN, Enrico Bradamante said.

“Professionals can use our website to find out about our members, search for open roles and hear the truth about what it is like to work in the industry from a number of Maltese and foreign employees who work locally.”

From useful tips and information about life in Malta to job applications, you can find it all on the Why iGaming website. Over time, the website will be expanded to include other local career-related and community activities on behalf of the industry.

“The portal is in synch with our mission to position Malta as the Home of Gaming Excellence. A home where talent succeeds and thrives. An industry and iGaming ecosystem which promotes equality and diversity in their working culture,” Ivan Filletti, COO of GamingMalta said.

“Why iGaming will serve as a real time showcase for the industry and the exciting opportunities which it offers. At GamingMalta, we will continue to support like-minded initiatives and being of constant support to iGen and the sector in general.”

Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services and Digital Economy Clayton Bartolo highlighted that Why iGaming will be yet another important measure complementing the Government’s mission of creating a more digital Malta.

Tag someone who needs to check this website out