WIN: Would You Like Some Vino, Fernando? This Sliema Gastrotheque Is Basically Heaven For Wine-Lovers

Cosy evenings sipping (or outright guzzling, we’re not here to judge) good wine over a platter and having a good old gossip sesh with the squad is what life is all about.

We love us our wine, and we love us our sumptuous food, so if it’s an evening of wine and chilling is what you’re after, there’s just the spot at this new eatery. Fernandõ Gastrotheque is based right in the heart of Sliema and the place is pretty. Seriously pretty – you will definitely get brownie points if you score a table for date night, and impress the squad the next time you’re all at a loss about which place to hang out at.

But it’s not just about being a pretty face, of course. Pretty wine bars, there are aplenty scattered around Malta. Trust us, we’ve tried most of them. So what makes Fernandõ’s stand out from the crowd?

The gastrotheque prides itself on pushing the opposite of an overly-commercial image, with its carefully curated list of gorgeous wines and a menu that will get your tastebuds all excited.

Moving onto one of Fernandõ’s key selling points – its vast wine collection. The gastrotheque’s passion for wine is evident, with almost 600 labels of the seriously good stuff. In the mood for a cheeky and playful companion for the evening? Or are you after something more substantial, maybe oak-aged? Fernandõ stocks this (and more, if you’re tempted to try a little something new).

Speaking of Fernandõ’s expansive wine repository, these guys don’t want to put any restrictions on your enjoyment. You know how it is – sometimes, you want a full-bodied red while your date wants a refreshing white. And, if you’re there with a group of friends, getting more than two people to agree on the same label or vintage can be an absolute nightmare! Fernandõ sees offering wine by the glass as an opportunity to wow a patron and inspire them with new labels.

Fancy trying out the gastrotheque’s stunning collection? Between 90 and 100 wines by the glass, and if you’re at a loss, you even get suggestions from the staff based on your preferences and the dishes you order.

Fernandõ Gastrotheque prides itself on its dedication to hosting genuine wine specialists, with the majority of its founders having lived and breathed (and drunk a fair amount, we bet) wine for years. In fact, besides running the gastrotheque, they also import an amazing array of wine and wine accessories.

For example, if you’re after high-end glassware, specific to the wine you serve, this is the place to come to ensure you impress guests. And, whether you’re enjoying your wine at the gastrotheque or you’re buying for home, you can savour the whole experience. Fernandõ offers a wide range of decanters, and you can even get your hands on the patented Coravin serving system that allows you to serve wine without removing the cork.

In this way, a bottle will keep wine at its best condition for up to three months! That means, the next time you order a glass of wine at Fernandõ Gastrotheque, you’re guaranteed a serving of wine at the right temperature and in the best condition possible, thanks to this wonderful invention. What’s more, an evening at this place means you can get to enjoy wines from around the world. In fact, regulars describe it a bit as a ‘wine theatre’, a stage where wines can show off. And there’s no better stage than this cool, French-style gastrotheque.

The bonus? There’s no snobbery here. Even if you can’t tell your Rotschild from your lesser Bordeaux, this doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the aroma and palate of a good bottle of wine. Fernandõ’s staff are on hand with some expert tips and it’s all up to you to follow or not, but one thing is for sure – you will get all the professional assistance you need to help you discover the world of wines. Of course, the gastrotheque is not just about wine; the full Fernandõ experience also includes a spectacular array of food.

Besides typical bistro dishes, like pasta, for the heartier appetites, Fernandõ also offers custom-built platters for its guests, with ingredients from its well-stocked deli sporting artisanal cheeses and charcuterie from around the world.

There are also locally-sourced delicacies too, of course, like the ġbejniet and pecorino, besides some favourites from different regions in France, Italy and Spain (hint – don’t miss out on the delish Spanish jamon). Spain gets another exquisite salute with a tapas menu and new tapas specials every week, which change constantly to keep things exciting.

The Fernandõ experience is all about sharing top-quality produce, dishes and wine. Since December the new head chef is Laszlo Stragli, and the new menu is out on the 14th of January 2020.