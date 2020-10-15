WIN: Sliema’s Gastrotheque Is Serving Up Live Music, Fine Wine And Gourmet Cheeses This Season

One of Malta’s most tantalising restaurants has just rolled out a stellar new menu for the autumn season – and we cannot wait to layer up and get our hands on some proper good food. Fernandõ Gastrotheque has quickly developed itself a reputation for next level cuisine alongside perfectly chosen matching wines and a unique ambience and decor to boot. Situated just a stone’s throw away from the bustling heart of Sliema, Fernandõ’s goal of elevating your favourite products has never looked – and tasted – so delicious.

Welcome to Fernandõ Gastrotheque

Fernandõ’s takes it’s food very, very seriously – but their cheese game is just ridiculous. And we aren’t kidding…Cheese and wine are so important that they’ve even rolled out Fernandõ Sundays where they’ll be serving cheese and charcuterie only… as well as wine and cocktails, of course.

Speaking of wine… Beyond the 600 incredible different wines stocked in their vast collection – all served in Riedel glassware, mind you – Fernandõ is also all about hosting events dedicated to the beautiful ruby liquid. There are wine education dinners planned throughout Autumn which you can join, all while following COVID-19 health guidelines. If that’s not enough wine for you, you definitely need to check out their ‘Faces of Wine’ art exhibition – it’s one of a kind.

All this time and we haven’t mentioned the incredible dishes the kitchen at Fernandõ are whipping up. With what they believe to be the “best kitchen team on the island”, the team has been garnering rave reviews – and with good reason, just check out this beef ribeye inspired by autumn, with chanterelle mushrooms, black garlic and mushroom cream.

Lovin Malta even joined head chef Laszlo in the kitchen to see him cook up one of the restaurant’s signature dishes – their beloved lasagne. Helped by sous chef Andrew and the rest of his team, you know you can rely on these guys as they work hard to create heavenly delicacies.

As if the cheese, wine and gourmet food wasn’t enough, they’ve also got some live music entertainment just to keep the vibes going. The popular Wednesday Live music sessions will continue for October with Cheryl Balzan keeping the crowd warm. Of course, you can go for dinner every Monday to Saturday evening, with Fernandõ open for lunch on Friday and Saturday and the aforementioned wine and charcuterie Sundays. Be it a unique setting, deconstructed lasagne, delectable dishes or some serious cheese and wine, Fernandõ Gastrotheque may be the place you are looking for when it comes to your next unforgettable night out!

