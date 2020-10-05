Malta’s Economy Now And Beyond: Here’s Why You Need To Check Out This Virtual Event

COVID-19 has been a catalyst for accelerated change – some of it clear to see already, some less so. Businesses – even industries – that have been particularly heavily hit may never recover. Some may find themselves radically reshaped. Others still might seize new opportunities opened up by new market dynamics. So what does this all mean for Malta? Will the jobs of tomorrow be the same as today? Which industries will struggle to recover? Which will thrive? Will we ever get back to what we considered normal? From October 20 – 23, former European leaders, futurists, investors, CEOs, academics and NGOs from Malta and every corner of the world will get together to discuss what the future for Malta holds. Presenting EY’s Virtual event: Future Realised

Spread over four days, this highly anticipated global conference is intended to trigger new ideas, challenge perspectives and explore different possibilities for Malta. Like many other events across the globe, it’s gone virtual. And best of all, it’s free! Discussions will centre around a new economic model for Malta, which places long-term value creation, sustainable growth, the environment and the happiness of citizens top of the agenda.

Eager attendees will get to listen to leaders from t he World Economic Forum, United Nations, World Bank, Microsoft and three notable former Prime Ministers of Europe! Notable speakers include Maha Eltobgy, a prominent woman that heads the World Economic Forum’s Shaping the Future of Investing; ‘innovation evangelist’ Timo Elliot; global AI guru Keith Strier; acclaimed author and Financial Times journalist David Pilling; Jan Peter Balkenende, Professor of Innovation and Sustainability and three-time former Prime Minister of the Netherlands; Jan Krzysztof Bielecki, Economist and Former Polish Prime Minister; and many more! Local legends like inspirational swimmer Neil Agius will join the debate to discuss society’s role in building a better, greener Malta.

These impressive names don’t even scratch the surface. Check out the full line up here. Is Malta still attractive for foreign investment? This mega-conference will see the unveiling of the results of EY’s annual study on Malta’s attractiveness for foreign investment – something top of many people’s minds given what’s been happening over the last year. The annual report is frontpage news each year, setting out what the CEOs of Malta’s foreign owned companies think are Malta’s strong points, areas for improvement, and their companies plan to retain or expand their presence in Malta.

So, what are this year’s curated themes? It all begins on 20th October The event will kick off discussing the here and now: the state of world and how we can reframe the future during the chaos of today. It will include speakers from the EU Commission, World Bank, EY Global and an analysis of this year’s Attractiveness Survey for Malta. Discussion’s will then centre on a new economic model for model; new sectors for growth; tourism re-imagined; long-term value creation and sustainability. These speakers will also teach business owners a thing or two on how to navigate in a post-COVID-19 economy.

While the second day is on Malta’s role in turbo-charging the digital revolution! In a world of uncertainty, one thing is abundantly clear. COVID-19 has turbo-charged the digital revolution. With speakers from the United Nations, World Economic Forum, SAP, Nvidia, Ericsson, and OpenText you’ll get in-depth knowledge from telecommunication leaders on how you can use advanced technologies as a dynamic tool for tomorrow’s problems…whether that’s remote working, new business models, or a new ecosystem of innovation. The day will zoom in on how AI is being put to use, the opportunities for Malta as a pilot site for new technologies, and what’s next on the horizon with 5G and the Internet of Things. Don’t miss out.

Then, the third day looks at the up-coming generation This day looks to our most valuable natural resource – people – and how to put them at the centre of this new economic model. The Generate Survey is presented, outlining the views of Millennials and Generation-Z on the crisis, the economy and their future in Malta.

It all ends on sustainability How can we reach future ideals with old tools? How do we ensure our long-term visions are compatible with the health of our planet? Future Realised ends with a bang, with a deeper focus on sustainability and what role Malta plays in moving beyond GDP as a sole measure of success. COVID-19 has opened the flood gates to change in every aspect of life. And with ever-evolving technology, countries realise that sustainability is the key to a successful, resilient economies. These influential thinkers will provide vital tools, whether you’re an individual or heading a business, on how to make sense of it all.