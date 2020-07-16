Planning A Maltese Seaside Adventure? All The Gear You Need Is Now At 20% Off

A seaside summer adventure is what we need after four months of social distancing and partial lockdown, and if you want to make the most of the island’s beautiful beaches and marine life you need to be prepared. We’re all gearing up for a wonderful summer soaking up the sun and one of Malta’s top sporting outlets has some hot offers that will get you all geared up for the perfect seaside adventure. Eurosport currently has a 20% summer sale on all the necessary gear and apparel to get you started on your Maltese adventure whether it be underwater or above.

If you’re planning on making the most of your Maltese summer, here are some items you probably need to stock up on…

Cressi mask A Maltese summer adventure isn’t complete without exploring the island’s wonderful marine life. In order to do that, you need a good mask and snorkel – so good, in fact, that wearing a Cressi mask is like seeing in HD.

Rash Guards A summer adventure in the scorching heat comes with its consequences. Parent Alert! Here’s your stress free summer days for your little ones. Keep them protected at all times and away from those dreadful UV rays. It’s the best way to avoid uncomfortable sunburns and days of peeling dead skin by protecting yourself with one of Eurosport’s high-end rash guards stocked for children and adults alike.

Inflatable Lounger For those who prefer a more chilled day in the sun, nothing is more refreshing and enjoyable than an inflatable lounger that you can chill on while floating in the Mediterranean sea.

Beach Wear The absolute essentials to a Maltese summer start with beachwear, from bikinis to towels and flip flops to water shoes. You can literally get everything you would ever need for a Maltese summer adventure from Eurosport and they’re both fashionable and 20% cheaper too!

Kayak For the extra-adventurous out there, a kayak has to form part of your summer inventory. It’s the perfect way to explore Malta’s caves and unspoiled beaches which are only accessible by kayaks and paddle boards.