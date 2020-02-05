This Week’s Super Jackpot from Europe’s Biggest Lottery Could Bring Nine Figures To Malta

Once in a blue moon, a lottery comes up with a prize that is so eye-wateringly high, you almost can’t understand the amount of money up for grabs. And this week, we’ve got a blue moon baby. The Euromillions Superdraw on Jackpot.com is a lottery with a nine-figure jackpot, and you can bet on it right here in Malta. Yes. Nine. Figures. The next Superdraw is taking place on the 7th of February… and is bringing with it a jackpot of €130,000,000

Malta’s first public holiday of the year is set to come on a glorious Monday for a long weekend, but imagine how much better it all gets if you kick it off with over a hundred million in your pocket! And hey, why not buy your loved ones another yacht while you’re at it? And a house? And a car? And if it’s food they like over material possessions, just get them that. Heck, buy them a restaurant with all that money. With an eye-watering jackpot like that, a whole lot is possible.

If you’ve played the regular EuroMillions draw before, then you already know how to play the Superdraw. And that’s because it works in exactly the same way. If you haven’t, though, fret not… because we’re about to explain. Head on over to the EuroMillions Superdraw page and sign up. You’ll then be asked to pick five random numbers between one and 50, and two ‘lucky stars’ between one and 12. If all your numbers match, then congratulations; you’re about to be €130,000,000 richer than you were two seconds ago.

If there are no winners to take home the top prize of the Superdraw on the night of the first draw, the jackpot rolls over And what that means is the amount increases… and quite substantially too. The jackpot then continues to roll over until the top prize is won, or until it reaches the jackpot cap of €200 million. Once it reaches this amount it will remain for four consecutive draws. If after those four weeks the €200 million isn’t won, the prize money is divided between the winners of the next highest prize tier.

Now if you’ve played or read about the EuroMillions before, you’d have already realised that its €200 million maximum is actually more than what it used to be. The EuroMillions was previously capped at a maximum jackpot of €190 million. But it’s a new year, a new decade, and things just got even more exciting. The EuroMillions’ massive Superdraws will increase in frequency from two to three in 2020, and the maximum jackpot has already increased to €200 million… but it’s not stopping there. With new rules that have just entered into effect, the EuroMillions could actually offer higher jackpots. In the next few months, Europe could be looking at jackpots of €250 million… the biggest ever in the continent.