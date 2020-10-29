WATCH: Here’s How Your Company In Malta Can Start Saving Cash On Utility Bills

If you’ve never heard of the term ‘energy audit’, we can assure you that you’ve been missing out like crazy. We won’t bore you with the details just yet, but it’s basically a process kickstarted by Malta’s Energy and Water Agency to save your company a good amount of money – whilst helping the planet, of course. So what’s not to love? Lovin Malta’s very own Jon Mallia took it upon himself to explain this noteworthy initiative so that you can start saving some serious cash. So get watching! VIDEO EMBED In a few words, an energy audit seeks to review your enterprise’s energy consumption whilst analysing in detail how different activities and operations are consuming energy.

But before all that – you need to apply for a grant under this scheme through an application form on The Energy & Water Agency website. Following the completion of the energy audit, you will be required to submit the detailed report and a claim for reimbursement. Worth it. Though it might sound like a lengthy and tiresome process, getting your enterprise energy audited can be boiled down to eight simple steps! 1. Engage with a registered Energy Auditor

There’s a long list of registered auditors available right here so believe us when we say you’re practically spoilt for choice. 2. Attend a preliminary meeting

A preliminary meeting will be held between the chosen auditor and your company’s managers to agree on an Energy Audit Plan. 3. Have your auditor collect your company’s energy data

This step is up to your auditor to execute. They will analyse the data about your company’s energy and water consumption, company size, and energy consuming assets. 4. Agree on a measurement plan with your auditor

Together with your auditor, you will agree on a measurement plan that will cover the actual metering of points within your electric system. 5. Have your auditor attend a site visit

Your auditor will carry out a site visit at your enterprise to install and monitor metering equipment. Here, the auditor will also observe your company’s operations to analyse patterns of potential concern. 6. Analyse the information

Don’t be disheartened! This is 100% the auditor’s job. Here they’ll confirm your company’s energy performance and identify potential improvement opportunities. 7. Compile the Energy Audit Report

Your auditor will proceed to compile all the information collected in the process in one document. This will help the creation of a detailed technical and financial analysis. 8. Attend a closing meeting

After the auditor does their job, you will be required to attend a closing meeting, wherein the auditor will suggest what improvements you can make to your enterprise to consume less energy and save some money. If you decide to go through with the auditor’s suggestions, Malta Enterprise is here to help you execute these changes. Malta Enterprise is giving away a couple of grants that can help you purchase the equipment necessary to make your company that little bit greener.