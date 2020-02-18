Who Will Be Crowned Malta’s Premier League Champions? The Season Is Coming To An End And The Stakes Have Never Been Higher

Malta’s BOV Premier League will soon come to a dramatic close with only three points separating the top five teams on the leaderboard. Ejjabet is the only betting company that hosts odds for Malta’s Premier League and there isn’t a better time for you to place a bet. One way or another, someone is going to walk away as champions but the race couldn’t be much tighter and the odds not much better.

https://mfa.com.mt/

Floriana currently leads the table with 35 points despite a disappointing 2-1 loss to Gudja United last weekend. Current champions Valletta are hot on their heels but they too struggled over the weekend, succumbing to a 4 -1 thrashing from Birkirkara F.C. That means the table is wide open with Hibernians FC and Sirens coming in third and fourth with 34 points. Gżira too is within range of claiming the title, trailing the top four with a strong 32 points.