Eight Things You Need To Know About Inspirational ALS Activist Bjorn Formosa

When you think about the fight against neurodegenerative diseases in Malta, ALS activist Bjorn Formosa immediately comes to mind.

The Maltese youth’s life changed completely when he was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as motor neurone disease (MND) or Lou Gehrig’s disease, a disease that causes the death of neurons controlling voluntary muscles.

Since then, he’s dedicated his entire being to raising awareness on the serious challenges people living with ALS face in Malta. But more than anything, he has personally served as an inspiration for the Maltese islands and the Maltese people, already known for their generosity and caring nature.

Bjorn, his partner Maria and their team are raising funds for Dar Bjorn 2, a bigger and better home for people living with neurodegenerative diseases, with a massive marathon happening on 27th September on all national television stations.

But ahead of that, here are eight things you need to know about Bjorn Formosa.