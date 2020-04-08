6 Ways To Celebrate Easter In Malta In Times Of Social Distancing

Easter has always been a moment of celebration and joy. This year, the circumstances may be a little different, but that shouldn’t stop us from taking the opportunity to have fun and reflect. So don’t hang up your Easter bonnet just yet – there are still ways to enjoy the festive weekend with friends and family – whether they’re physically nearby or not. Here are 6 ways you can celebrate this year’s Easter in quarantine style 1. Decorate your humble abode for the occasion

You know how it doesn’t feel like Christmas until you put your tree and lights up? The same applies for Easter. Get creative and decorate your home with whatever you feel appropriate? Spring colours, religious symbols, or just the classic Easter Bunny – you’ll be surprised as to what a little DIY decorating does to your mood. Plus, its time to celebrate, and even your work-mates on Zoom meetings will appreciate your Easter-themed efforts. 2. Put on that apron and get Festive Cooking

All this time inside has even the worst take-out addicts trying out the odd recipe in the kitchen. Easter is the perfect time to experiment with cooking, and we recommend trying out some Easter-themed recipes like these Easter bunny biscuits, chocolate mousse or chocolate brownies. You could even share them with loved ones (through contactless delivery of course).We promise, you’ll be very popular. 3. Have an (Indoor) Easter Egg Hunt

Chances are, you’re in lockdown with other people (or maybe even a pet?) so why not plan an alternative Easter egg hunt within the theme of staying home? Get your hands on some mini eggs (or treats for pets) and spend a couple of hours hiding them all over your quarantine quarters. Then write clues or play ‘hot and cold’ with your lockdown buddies, before settling down to a yummy evening of chocolate eating. 4. You can still plan an awesome Easter Sunday

<

Easter is all about loved ones – whether that’s the family you’re born with or the family you choose. Just because you aren’t all going to be together in person doesn’t mean you can’t spend the day together in other ways. Yes, thanks to the power of technology, you can still have a day full of festive activities and connect online. Brainstorm your calendar for the day (breakfast, watching worldwide religious ceremonies online, lunch, and tea) and send video call invites so you can all enjoy them together. BONUS: This is the perfect opportunity to bring your overseas relatives into the celebration too, so they don’t have to miss out this year! 5. Speaking of lunch…

I know, its not ideal to miss out on Nanna’s minestra and her iconic roast lamb this year, but why not encourage your fam to share food all the same? Plan your menu, decide who’s going to cook what, and then deliver it on Easter morning… ready for you to enjoy later on video together. Yay! 6. Give (Lots of) Chocolate