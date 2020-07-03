WATCH: Shop Your Way To Rewards With This Loyalty App In Malta

Shopaholics are finally getting the recognition they deserve with a new app that gives them hot discounts and countless rewards.

It’s shopping season in Malta and everyone from hipsters to seasoned fashionistas will be glad to hear that they’ll be rewarded for every purchase they make!

Retail giant Dizz Group has just launched its very own loyalty app for its wide range of fashion outlets across the Maltese islands.

As we emerged from a few troubling COVID-19 ridden months, we can’t think of a better way to spoil ourselves than spend our summer days shopping for some fresh new garms.

The smart app awards shoppers points with every purchase made at a Dizz Group store which can then be redeemed for considerable discounts…

Which means you can totally justify your shopaholic tendencies!