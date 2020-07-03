WATCH: Shop Your Way To Rewards With This Loyalty App In Malta
Shopaholics are finally getting the recognition they deserve with a new app that gives them hot discounts and countless rewards.
It’s shopping season in Malta and everyone from hipsters to seasoned fashionistas will be glad to hear that they’ll be rewarded for every purchase they make!
Retail giant Dizz Group has just launched its very own loyalty app for its wide range of fashion outlets across the Maltese islands.
As we emerged from a few troubling COVID-19 ridden months, we can’t think of a better way to spoil ourselves than spend our summer days shopping for some fresh new garms.
The smart app awards shoppers points with every purchase made at a Dizz Group store which can then be redeemed for considerable discounts…
Which means you can totally justify your shopaholic tendencies!
All you have to do is show your code to the cashier next time you cop a new purchase and voila, discounts will start rolling in.
And because we know you’re itching to grab your credit card and head to the shops, we’re going to give you a rundown of every store that falls under Dizz Group…which is much more than you probably thought.
Liu-Jo, Guess, Paul & Shark, Max&Co, Harmont & Blaine, Goldenpoint, Elisabetta Franchi, Guess Kids, Lusso (Brands found in Lusso: Michael Kors, Pinko, Alberta Ferretti, Aquazzura Firenze, Moschino, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Philipp Plein, Versace Couture, Pollini).
So really, it’s a no brainer…
Shopaholics can shop easy knowing that their hard work going store to store is worth it!
Downloading the sleek Dizz Group app is easier than swiping your credit card and within minutes you can be set up for a lifetime of discounts and offers. So what are you waiting for?