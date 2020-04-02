WIN: Easter Feast Anyone? This Maltese Store Is Giving Away €100 Worth Of Gourmet Groceries

Easter is around the corner and most of us will be spending it at home with our loved ones. We’re all going to celebrate one way or another but the motto still stands: Stay Home. Thankfully, we’re starting to realise that staying at home isn’t actually all that bad. Especially when you can have gourmet food and confectionary delivered to your doorstep. Dical House is here to save Easter with its wide range of exclusive groceries bundled up into what they’re calling a survival package during this COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Survival package? More like thriving package!

Easter can only mean one thing, chocolate. We all love a good Easter egg and, thanks to Dical House’s dedicated confectionary section, you’ll be able to choose from some of the best chocolate Easter treats in the world.

Dical House sources their groceries from artisan confectioneries, many of which have a long and rich tradition as micro-establishments, meaning you’re bound to get good, authentic and unique quality products that you won’t find in your ordinary grocery store. Just take a look at the wonders of this €40 survival package yourself…

And in deciding to support artisan confectioneries, Dical is also supporting other small businesses during these difficult times. You are what you eat and we all want to be healthy right now. People are now more conscious than ever about keeping healthy, from hand washing to social distancing, but what about what you eat? Dical House’s website offers a range of products that accommodate all dietary needs and even has an organic food section which you can choose from, and have delivered. There’s also a healthy package in the works too!

Adopting a more healthy diet also allows more scope for cheat meals.

And Dical House accommodates for that too. Dical House also has an incredible wine cellar filled with bottles from all over the world, as well as some exclusive whiskey and gin – so it only makes sense that they’re introducing packages for wines and spirits too.

Time and attention are the main ingredients that make these packages work. From the field to artisan confectionaries and the grocery store to your home, which is why Dical House is offering a delivery service too. WIN: Dical House is giving away a €100 hamper featuring some of the artisan foods and confectionary!